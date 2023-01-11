South Central’s Brook Evans fires a kill over the net during a match with Farmville Central this past season. Evans’ standout freshman campaign led to her being selected as The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall at the school.
Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector
A young roster led South Central to a bounceback season on the volleyball court this past season to highlight the girls’ fall sports campaign.
Coming off a losing season in 2021, the Falcons’ youthful lineup led the team back above .500, finishing 13-9 on the year including an 8-4 mark in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play.
At the center of the underclassman talent was Brook Evans, who had a breakout season on her way to being named The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall at South Central.
Evans led the way at the net for the Falcons, posting a team-high in both kills with 283 and blocks with 123. She was also one of the top servers on the team, finishing second on the year with 28 aces.
The freshman recorded double-digit kills in all but six of the team’s matches this fall, reaching 20 kills on four separate occasions. Her season high in kills came in the opening round of the state playoffs when she fired home 24 kills in a four-set win over Scotland.
She also reached double figures in blocks twice on the year, led by a 14-block night in a match against Farmville Central.
Honorable Mentions Volleyball
Haven Roebuck — Another underclassman who had a strong season at the net, Roebuck was second on the team in kills with 173.
The sophomore had seven matches where she reached 10 or more kills, as her season-high of 15 came in a four-set win over New Bern.
Miriam Hardy — The lone senior starter for South Central this season, Hardy led the team in aces with 29.
She also played a key role on the front line, finishing third on the team with 73 kills and 25 blocks.
Somer Davenport — The sophomore led the Falcons’ offensive attack with 586 assists on the season.
Golf
Peyton Nichols — Helped lead the Falcons to a third-place finish at the 3A East Regional and second at the 3A state championships.
The junior finished tied for ninth in the state as an individual, shooting a two-day total of 20-over, 164.
Haley Paramore — The sophomore also helped South Central take second in the state, as the team shot a combined 102-over to finish behind state champ Fike (89-over).
Paramore finished 13th in the individual standings after finishing the two-day tournament at 26-over, 170.
Cross Country
Madison Emery — Claimed the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference individual title with a time of 19:18.
She went on to take sixth at the 3A East Regional meet, trimming 11 seconds from her time.
Emery capped her freshman campaign by taking 20th in the 3A state championship meet, finishing in 20:46.
Dahlia Lind — Finished seventh at the conference championship meet after crossing the line in 21:04.
Lind added a 16th-place finish at regionals, cutting 11 seconds off her conference title meet time.