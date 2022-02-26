WINTERVILLE — The 2021 fall girls sports season at South Central saw a handful of strong individual performances.
Highlighting that group was the play on the tennis court of Pradnya Akula, who has been named The Daily Reflector’s Girls’ Athlete of the Fall for the Falcons.
Akula capped a strong career with a standout senior campaign as she took first place at both the Big Carolina 3A/4A championship match and the East Regional match.
At the conference championships, she earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed before defeating Havelock’s Katelyn White and Jacksonville’s Chloe Stocker both 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
Then, in the title match, Akula kept her strong play going, beating J.H. Rose’s Edie Yount 6-0, 6-4 to claim the conference crown.
She once again earned the No. 1 seed at the East Regional, where she continued to roll past the competition.
In the opening round, she topped Wilson Hunt’s Kaley Gesell 6-1, 6-1 before winning 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals over Olivia Myers of South Johnston.
Akula advanced to the title match by beating South Brunswick’s Sarah Subach 6-0, 6-2, as she claimed the title with a 6-3, 6-1 win in the finals over Sabrina Achki of North Brunswick.
She then saw her dominant season come to an end in the first round of the 3A state playoffs, as she suffered a loss despite winning the first set, dropping a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 decision to Northern Nash’s Chloe Harrington.
Honorable Mentions Volleyball
Kaci Johnson — The senior posted a team-high 158 kills to help lead the Falcons to an 8-10 record on the season.
She also led the team with 24 blocks and was second on the team with 32 aces on the year and added 73 assists.
Kaci Turnage — Also had a strong senior campaign for South Central, finishing second on the team in kills with 119 while leading the team with 35 aces.
Cross Country
Dahlia Lind — The Falcons’ top-performing runner on the girls cross country team this fall.
The sophomore recorded a third-place finish at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference title meet by finishing with a time of 21:19.
She then finished 15th at the East Regional with a time of 21:03 before finishing 59th at the 3A state championships after crossing the line in 21:46.
Madison Quinn — The senior also had a strong season on the course for South Central, as she finished fifth at the conference title meet in 21:52.
At the East Regional, Quinn finished with a time of 22:07 to take 32nd before she went on to finish 71st in the state championship meet after posting a time of 22:57.
Golf
Peyton Nichols — Finished fourth at regionals to help lead the Falcons to a third-place finish.
Nichols then recorded a 13th-place finish at states as South Central finished sixth as a team.