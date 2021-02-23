After a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed on Monday evening, the undefeated South Central boys’ basketball team was ordered into quarantine on Tuesday ahead of their first round state playoff game against Rolesville, forcing the Falcons to forfeit and endure another early exit from the playoffs.
The Falcons finished the season 13-0, claimed the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference title and entered the playoffs as a five-seed before the positive test result.
After avoiding COVID-19 issue in the program all season, South Central head coach Chris Cherry said it was a disappointing end to a season for his team.
“It’s been a rough year for everybody and those kids have overcome a lot,” Cherry said. “It’s nobody’s fault what happened. We are trying to play basketball in the middle of a pandemic. Those guys did everything right and I’m proud of them.”
Through all of the obstacles during the regular season, Cherry said the hard work his players put in made this season one of the most enjoyable.
“Being around those kids has made it one of the best times I’ve had coaching. They were a joy to be around,” he said. “They have been working out at 6 a.m. for the first two months of the year, and that takes great dedication and sacrifice. I’m forever indebted to those guys.”
The South Central girls suffered a similar end to their season after receiving a positive test after they defeated J.H. Rose on Feb. 16. The Lady Falcons canceled the final regular season game against Conley, and quarantine kept the team from competing in the 4A playoffs after a 10-2 season.
“My heart breaks for these girls,” head coach Robert Duck said. “They don’t get as many chances as the coach does. They only get four chances. I have two seniors that were looking forward to playing D.H. Conley on senior night and didn’t get that opportunity for a share of the conference championship. Not only that, they don’t get to compete in the 4A state playoffs.”
Similarly to the boys program, the Falcons girls had managed to avoid any COVID-19 issues until the end of the season. Although the two seniors, Sevannah Glover and Jayla Palmer, have finished their high school careers, South Central will return most of its core next season.
Although Jasean Sharpe and Dante Hutcherson graduate at the end of the school year, the South Central boys will also have a large percentage of their core roster returning next season.
Expressing his grief over the situation, Falcons’ player Omar Harris tweeted, “I didn’t get an opportunity. That’s all I wanted. This hurt!”