The 2021 fall football season brought a mixed bag of success levels for area teams.
Five of the eight area teams made a trip to the state playoffs, highlighted by J.H. Rose and John Paul II making trips to their respective state title games.
Rose, John Paul II and North Pitt, however, were the only three teams to finish the season with a winning record.
Here is a closer look at each area team’s season:
J.H. Rose (11-5)
The Rampants’ season featured a big turnaround, as they went from an 0-3 start to the season all the way to the 3A championship game, its first title game appearance since 2015.
J.H. Rose was unable to claim its first title since 2006 as it saw its season come to an end with a 69-40 defeat at the hands of Dudley.
The Rampants had many standout performances on the season, led by senior Michael Allen, who recently signed his NLI to play at N.C. State.
Allen was one of 18 seniors who will not return for Rose next season after he finished the year with 1,169 rushing yards on 158 carries for 18 touchdowns, while also catching 43 passes for 643 yards and eight scores.
Fellow senior Klavon Brown keyed the Rampants’ play on both sides of the ball, rushing for 916 yards and 14 TDs while also leading the team with 161 tackles on the year.
Will Taylor leads the returning core for Rose heading into next season, as the quarterback finished his junior campaign with 3,261 yards through the air on 207-of-359 passing for 34 touchdowns.
John Paul II (9-3)
The Saints saw their impressive season come to an end for the second year in a row in the NCISAA Class Division I 8-man title game in a 72-48 loss to Cary Christian.
John Paull II was led by a prolific offense on the year, as it scored 40-plus points in six of its 11 games while also picking up a forfeit win on the year.
The Saints will be well poised for yet another run next season, as they will lose just two seniors in Elijah Eger and Will McMinn, who was second on the team with 122 tackles, from this year’s team.
Of the returning core, the running back duo of Rion Roseborough and Justin Biggs will likely lead the way next season.
Roseborough finished his junior year with 2,164 yards and 30 scores on 273 carries, while Biggs had 13 touchdowns on 189 totes for 1,356 yards.
North Pitt (7-4)
North Pitt had a strong season on the gridiron behind a mid-season six-game win streak before it saw its season come to an end in the first round of the 2A playoffs with a loss to Edenton Holmes.
The Panthers will lose 10 seniors going into next year including leading rusher Raheem Jones, who finished the season with 1,402 yards on 122 carries for 11 scores.
Dual-threat quarterback Devin Crumble will return next year for his senior campaign after finishing this season with 677 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 529 passing yards.
D.H. Conley (4-7)
The Vikings saw their season come to an end in the first round of the 4A playoffs with a narrow 45-38 loss on the road against Hillside.
Conley will have to replace a large and talented 12-member senior class heading into the 2022 campaign.
Of those graduating seniors, the Vikings will need to find a way to replace quarterback Bryce Jackson, who threw for 2,432 yards and 24 touchdowns on 158-of-280 passing.
Leading rusher Spencer Axson (146 carries, 662 yards and 11 TDs) also will not return, but Conley will return leading receiver Isaiah Crumpler, who had eight touchdowns on 40 grabs for 874 yards as a sophomore.
Greene Central (4-7)
The Rams also saw their season come to an end with a one-score loss in the first round of the playoffs as they suffered a 36-28 defeat against Cummings in 2A.
Greene Central will return many of its starters, as it had just six seniors on the roster this year.
Jaden Tyson, who was the Rams leading rusher with 898 yards and six TDs in just six games, was among the senior class members.
Among the key returnees for next season is quarterback Okie Edwards, who threw for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns in his freshman season.
Ayden-Grifton (2-5)
After starting the season 1-1, Ayden-Grifton lost four of its final five games of the season to close the year three games below .500.
The Chargers will have to replace 10 seniors from this season’s team that was a pair of one-score games away from finishing the season 4-3.
Farmville Central (2-8)
The Jaguars lost their final five games of the season, but lost just five seniors from this year’s team.
Brandon Knight will return for his senior season at quarterback after throwing for 1,160 yards and 14 touchdowns on 93-of-140 passing as a junior.
Knight was also the Jaguars’ leading rusher with 604 yards on 136 totes for 10 scores.
In the passing game, FC will need to replace leading receiver Malachi Wolf, who had 47 grabs for 740 yards and 10 touchdowns.
South Central (1-7)
The Falcons struggled offensively this season, averaging just 10.2 points per game, but lost just seven seniors as they look to improve heading into next season.
Leading rushers SaQuan Waters and Chris Spell will return for South Central for their senior and junior seasons, respectively.