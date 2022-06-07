D.H. Conley softball has proven itself as one of the top programs in the state in the last 11 years.
The Vikings claimed their fourth NCHSAA state title in program history over the weekend, and all four have come since 2011.
Once again, Conley did so in dramatic fashion, as it overcame an opening-game loss to East Forsyth before winning both games Saturday to claim the 4A title.
Each of the program’s last three titles have come after dropping Game 1 of the best-of-three series before winning back-to-back games.
One of the team’s senior leaders, Emma Adams, said the team was still confident entering Saturday’s action despite facing a pair of do-or-die games.
“We knew we had it. We’ve been playing well all season and we knew we could make adjustments,” Adams said.
Adams was named the most valuable player of the series after going a combined 15 innings in the circle over the three games, picking up one win and one save while also contributing at the plate.
Those four titles over the past 11 seasons are tied for the most with West Stanly, which also added its fourth (and third consecutive) 2A title in that span by sweeping previously undefeated Washington over the weekend.
After winning its first two titles in 3A in 2011 and 2013, Conley now has a pair of 4A titles, winning in 2015 before claiming the crown again this season.
The four titles split between the two classifications make the program one of only two (Central Cabarrus) to have multiple titles in 3A and 4A since the state switched to four classifications prior to the 1998 season.
For Conley’s five seniors in Adams, Carson Fleming, Anna Sawyer, Trinity Nichols and Olivia Knight, the state title was the culmination of a four-year journey.
As freshmen, the group made a run to the East Regional final before being swept by Eastern Alamance, and then they saw their sophomore campaign cancelled due to COVID before suffering another disappointing playoff loss as juniors.
“This whole crew is just a tough-nosed group, the seniors especially. They made a plan their freshman year they wanted to be state champions,” D.H. Conley head coach Wayne Deans said.
The Vikings finished the year with a record of 30-2, as the senior class went a combined 72-5 in their four years with the program.
While this year’s team featured five seniors that helped lead the way to the state title, it also had a handful of talented underclassmen that played key roles in the championship season.
“Today, we had Mia (Trueblood) gets some big hits in this game to really bust it open and Olivia Hadnott did a great job in the circle, and those are two sophomores,” Deans said.
Conley had a high-powered offense throughout the year, averaging more than 10 runs per game for the season, but it had to solve one of the nation’s top recruits in Oklahoma commit Kierston Deal in the circle.
After being shut out for the first 11 innings of the series, the Vikings’ hitters strung together enough quality at-bats to record a come-from-behind win in Game 2 before taking the decisive third game.
Deans noted after the 2-1 win to even the series he felt as if the team was still not completely squared in at the plate, but noted they were improving as the series progressed.
“We were struggling there for the longest time,” Deans said. “At this point, it’s not about how pretty the win is, but just can you win? Same thing goes for Game 3, it’s going to be a game of attrition and come down to who has enough energy to finish.”
The Vikings proved to be that team, shutting East Forsyth out 3-0 in the winner-take-all game to claim the title, as Game 3 winning pitcher Hadnott put the feeling simply.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Hadnott said.