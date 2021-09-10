Week Four of the high school football season will feature six of the eight teams in The Daily Reflector coverage area, and all but one are scheduled to play tonight – assuming no games are postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 or weather-related issues.
The schedule tonight features J.H. Rose hosting Southwest Onslow, D.H. Conley entertaining Northern Nash, South Central going to Cleveland, Ayden-Grifton hosting James Kenan and Greene Central entertaining Eastern Wayne. All are slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Farmville Central will play Swansboro at home on Monday with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
North Pitt and John Paul II Catholic are off this week.
Fans and supporters of high school football should note that games can be postponed or cancelled without notice. Last week, Conley at Cleveland and Farmville Central at West Carteret were cancelled due to teams being in COVID protocols. Another game, Washington at South Central, was postponed and is scheduled to be played Sept. 14.
SW ONSLOW AT J.H. ROSE
The Stallions (0-2) travel to Greenville to battle the Rampants (0-3) as each seeks their first victory of the season.
Southwest Onslow has lost its previous two games by a combined 66-20 (42-7 to Jacksonville on Aug. 20 and 24-13 to White Oak on Sept. 3).
Rose was again hampered by turnovers (three interceptions and a fumble) in last week’s 50-28 defeat to Northeastern. Klavon Brown led the Rampant defense with 14 tackles, including five for loss, while Jahquarious Brown added 6.5 stops and Juantrea Bradley Jr. added 5.5 tackles.
JAMES KENAN AT AYDEN-GRIFTON
This is the second of three straight home games for the Chargers (1-2), who dropped a 40-6 decision to Kinston last week.
James Kenan – A-G’s original opponent in Week One – replaces Beddingfield (COVID protocols) and will make the trip to Ayden after falling 40-19 to Eastern Wayne last week.
The Tigers (0-2) rushed for 339 yards in the loss last week.
NORTHERN NASH AT D.H. CONLEY
Conley (0-2) is scheduled to return to the gridiron this week after last week’s game at Cleveland was cancelled due to COVID.
Northern Nash is 2-0, having shut out Topsail 40-0 last week. Among the top players for the Knights are Keno Jones, Yasin Davis-McKinney and Deon Battle.
“They are 2-0 and won pretty handily,” Conley coach Nate Conner said. “They are a big, physical team who will present a challenge for us.”
SWANSBORO AT FARMVILLE CENTRAL
The Pirates (0-2) travel to Farmville on Monday to face the Jaguars (1-1) in a 6 p.m. kickoff. Both teams did not play last week.
Among the main threats for the Pirates are Hunter Johnson (seven pass completions for 144 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions against South Lenoir on Aug. 27), Jace Wilkens (seven rushes, 46 yards, TD; 60-yard TD reception, 15 tackles), Cameron Biggs (11 tackles), Joshua Hutchinson (nine tackles) and Traveon Rhodes (nine tackles).
SOUTH CENTRAL AT CLEVELAND
The Falcons (0-1) have been off for two weeks due to COVID protocols, and what an arduous return it will be – at Cleveland (2-0) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
This is the first of three scheduled games in seven days for South Central, which will host Washington on Tuesday (Sept. 14) and entertain Northside-Jacksonville on Friday (Sept. 17) to open the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference slate.
Cleveland is led by UNC commit Omarion Hampton and quarterback Skyler Locklear, among others. The Rams have put up 107 points and allowed only 14 in victories over Cary and J.H. Rose.
EASTERN WAYNE AT GREENE CENTRAL
Eastern Wayne is 3-0 after defeating James Kenan 40-19 last week.
Against James Kenan, the Warriors were led by Trevor Warren (eight pass completions for 303 yards and three touchdowns) as well as Dennislyn Swinson (110 yards rushing), Zach Rodgers (65 yards rushing, TD), Xavian Oates (three catches, 155 yards, two TDs) and Albert Brown (two catches, 80 yards, TD).
Eastern Wayne has outscored Southern Wayne, C.B. Aycock and James Kenan by a combined 127-61.
Greene Central (1-2) is seeking its second straight victory after easing past Beddingfield 38-6 last week.