It’s the beginning of conference play for most of the high school football teams in Pitt County, but COVID-19 still looms over the schedule.
Already, one game – J.H. Rose hosting Jacksonville in a Big Carolina 3A/4A matchup – has been postponed due to a cluster of cases on the Jacksonville side.
According to Rampants’ head coach Will Bland, the rescheduled date for this contest will be Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Greenville.
The rest of this week’s schedule (which could be changed without notice) features North Pitt at Greene Central, Northside-Jacksonville at South Central, West Craven at Ayden-Grifton, SouthWest Edgecombe at Farmville Central and Grace Christian at John Paul II Catholic.
D.H. Conley is scheduled to travel to Durham tonight for a non-conference matchup against Jordan.
NORTH PITT AT GREENE CENTRAL
The Panthers and Rams enter this contest with two-game winning streaks. North Pitt is returning from a bye week, while Greene Central is coming off a 26-20 victory over previously-unbeaten Eastern Wayne.
The Rams have been led by the offensive tandem of Zyquan Williams (384 rushing yards) and Jon Willis (284 rushing yards), while Jamari Coppage (11 receptions) is the top pass-catcher.
Daniel Dennie (43 tackles, 35 solo) continues to pace the Greene Central defense.
“They are well coached and have explosive athletes all over the field,” North Pitt coach Greg Watford said. “To be successful on offense, we must execute well in the run game and not turn the ball over or have penalties.”
Dating back to last season (spring 2021 due to COVID), the Panthers have won four of their last six games. They eased past Southeast Halifax 48-19 two weeks ago.
NORTHSIDE-JACKSONVILLE AT SOUTH CENTRAL
South Central’s last game was a 69-6 loss at Cleveland on Sept. 10. The Falcons were supposed to play at home Tuesday against Washington but it was cancelled due to a death in the Pam Pack program.
“We played Kinston to start the season and they are 4-0. We played Cleveland, one of the best teams in the state after not having played in almost three weeks,” South Central coach Andy Tew said. “We looked at the film, and many of the issues in the Cleveland game were self-inflicted. We have to do better with details, especially against good opponents.”
Regarding the beginning of the conference schedule, Tew said, “We look forward to moving into the next phase of the season, which is conference. This is what counts. This is where the start for a conference championship starts. We hope to get off to a good start in the conference. We will focus on running the ball and passing when we can. We do not want to get forced into situations where we have to throw.”
WEST CRAVEN AT AYDEN-GRIFTON
West Craven didn’t play in Week One but has since suffered three straight losses (20-14 to Croatan, 41-0 to New Bern and 27-14 to Havelock) prior to this week’s Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener against the Chargers.
Ayden-Grifton (1-2) didn’t play last week due to COVID protocols. The Chargers, behind Quentin Mitchell, Rahmik Moore, Brandon Lancaster and others, are hoping to return to the form that brought them a lopsided win over Beddingfield two weeks ago.
“We are planning to play just like we do every week,” said A-G athletic director Corey Skinner.
SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE AT FARMVILLE CENTRAL
Farmville Central is coming off a heartbreaking 41-38 loss at home on Monday to Swansboro.
The Cougars, 1-3 overall after falling 41-13 to Tarboro last week, will have to find a way to deal with FC’s trio of Brandon Knight (164 rushing yards, 213 passing yards Monday), Malachi Wolf and Te’shon Brock.
“We have to focus, even more, on doing the little things right and not beating ourselves to have a chance to win,” said Jaguars coach Ron Cook. “We need to be in better shape physically and learn how to finish games in the second half.”
SWE is led by quarterback Xavier Mayo (72 passing yards last week) and Jaylen Willoughby (62 yards and a touchdown against Tarboro).
GRACE AT JOHN PAUL II
JP II is playing its first 8-man game of the season after splitting its first two games ever in 11-man football. Grace Christian lost 40-32 to Rocky Mount Academy last week after turning the ball over three times and having two touchdowns called back.
“They have size led by senior two-way lineman Sean Moss (6-foot-6, 270 pounds) and a very athletic quarterback in Sean McDowell, (6-4, 185),” Saints coach Sean Murphy said of Grace. “McDowell might have the best arm in the league and combined with 4.5 speed, makes him a threat at all times and will force our defense to play at a high level this week.”
JP II goes into Friday’s game averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game.
“ I have been pleased with our offensive line led by junior Joey Koesters (6-4, 268) who is receiving interest from several Ivy League Schools,” Murphy said. “Defensively, we have played well and I was impressed with the way our kids adjusted to the 11-man games. We are able to two platoon, which should help us as we now enter conference play.”
D.H. CONLEY AT JORDAN
D.H. Conley earned its first win last week in thrilling fashion at home, 34-32 over previously-unbeaten Northern Nash.
“I think it was a great team win,” Vikings coach Nate Conner said. “We scored a lot of points and played good defense in the first half. We missed a few scores and had some turnovers where we couldn’t put up as many points and then we gave them some points, but our defense played well save for a couple of plays. I am proud of the boys for finding a way to win that first one after a tough start to the season.”
The Vikings originally had a bye week but are playing Jordan as a replacement game for the contest they lost at Cleveland due to COVID protocols.
“We want to keep our focus on the bus and not let the distance be a factor,” Conner said. “We’re not going to use that as an excuse in any type of way. We want to come out and execute the same way we did last week. They have a good team – don’t let their record fool you. They’ve lost to some good programs (Holly Springs and Clayton) and it will be a challenge for us.”