They’re back!
J.H. Rose’s vaunted baseball program goes for another state championship this weekend, with action beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Rampants, 14-4 overall and winners of their last 10 games, will oppose Cox Mill (15-3), the Western champion, in a best-of-three series at J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville.
“It’s a feeling I can’t express right now,” said Rose head coach Ronald Vincent after beating D.H. Conley in the Eastern 3A finals on Wednesday night for the team’s 10th win in a row.
Rose, the No. 13 seed in the East, faces Cox Mill, the No. 9 seed in the West which edged Sun Valley 6-4 to earn its spot in the state championship.
Game Two will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the third game, if necessary, scheduled for 5 p.m. later that day.
Cox Mill is the South Piedmont 3A Conference champion. The Chargers started the season with five straight wins, then dropped contests to Jay Robinson 5-2 and Northwest Cabarrus 6-5. They then won four in a row before falling 5-4 to Central Cabarrus.
Since that loss, Cox Mill has won seven in a row, which includes playoff victories over Kings Mountain (9-4 in nine innings), North Henderson 12-0, T.C. Roberson 5-1 and then Sun Valley.
The Chargers have several players to watch.
Senior Nick Alderfer is batting .438 (28-for-64) with 21 runs scored, 19 RBIs, six doubles, one triple, a home run and 12 stolen bases.
Junior Connor Welker owns a .393 batting average (22-for-56) with 17 runs scored, nine RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Senior Marty Gair bats .316 (12-for-38) with four runs scored, 10 RBIs, three doubles and two home runs.
Junior Joe Javier carries a .356 average (16-for-45) with 18 runs, eight RBIs, four doubles and a triple, while sophomore Tyler Zadelis hits at a .326 clip (14-for-43) with nine runs scored and 16 RBIs. He leads the team in home runs (three) and doubles (seven).
On the mound, the Chargers have three primary weapons.
Senior Cale Oehler is 6-1 with a 2.89 earned-run average. In 43.2 innings, he has allowed 36 hits, 23 runs (18 earned), struck out 49 and walked 20.
Gair carries an 8-1 record with a 2.08 ERA. He has also worked 43.2 frames and surrendered 15 hits and 16 runs (13 earned) with 92 strikeouts and 39 walks.
The third option for Cox Mill is senior Zach Burgbacher, who is 1-0 with a 0.45 ERA. He has pitched 15.2 innings and given up eight hits and three runs (one earned) with 19 strikeouts and eight walks.
Rose’s season has enjoyed a major turnaround since a three-game losing streak in early May – a loss to Conley and back-to-back losses to C.B. Aycock.
The Rampants have not lost since.
“We had some tough meetings followed by tough practices,” Rampants head coach Ronald Vincent said. “You could tell these kids wanted to be good; they just had to put it all together. They’ve worked hard and responded well since then.”
Still, Rose was three outs away from its season being over just a few days ago. The Rampants trailed 7-2 in the top of the seventh inning but scored five in the frame to tie it, then added four more in the top of the ninth to defeat No. 1 seed and previously-unbeaten Northern Guilford.
“Talk about being tough, these kids are tough,” Vincent said. “They buy into the moment and are ready to play. They like it like this.”
Leading Rose offensively will be junior Grayson Myrick (.339 batting average, 19-for-56, nine runs, 19 RBIs, four doubles and a home run) and junior Cole Watkins (.348, 16-for-46), 11 runs, 14 RBIs, a double and two homers).
On the mound, Tyler Bonds is 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA (36.2 IP, 19 hits, seven runs [six earned], 44 strikeouts, eight walks). Myrick is 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA (34 IP, 27 hits, 12 runs (nine earned), 36 strikeouts, eight walks), while senior Lee Watson is 4-0 with a 1.31 ERA (26.2 IP, 22 hits, five earned runs, 24 strikeouts, eight walks).
The Rampants have swiped 64 bases with Wade Jarman and Mitch Jones stealing 10 each and Watkins, Cam Greenway and Jayden Grimes adding nine each.
What will it take for the Rampants to bring another state championship back to Greenville?
“You have to have good pitching and play good defense,” Vincent said. “You also have to scrap for runs – anytime you have a chance to score, that’s what you have to do, because it’s hard to score a lot of runs.”