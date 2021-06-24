Nobody has better insight than longtime D.H. Conley coach Jason Mills on what kind of J.H. Rose team Cox Mill will face in the 3A high school baseball state championship.
Conley went 15-2 this year, going 1-1 against Rose during the regular season and then falling 5-0 to coach Ronald Vincent’s surging Rampants on Wednesday in the East Regional title matchup. Rose, which has Jayden Grimes, Wade Jarman and Danny Sadler as starters who also were prominent football players this year for a non-traditional spring season, put persistent pressure on Conley’s defense throughout Wednesday night, including finishing 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts.
Jarman had two steals and Cole Watkins one. Rose also out-hit the Vikings 10-2, reaching on multiple infield singles.
“You can’t go against RV’s experience, and he knows how to get the best out of his teams,” Mills said. “He knows when he has teams that can hit home runs and teams that can run, and they are very athletic this year. They took advantage of that.”
All three of the Rose-Conley matchups were low-scoring and dictated by superb pitching performances. The regular season saw Rose win 4-3 before Conley won 4-1.
Jarman, Rose’s football starting quarterback who reached safely in three of his four at-bats Wednesday, said it was how his team needed a late-game rally to win in the third round at Northern Guilford that fueled players as much as the previous contests versus the rival Vikings.
“We got behind 7-2 (to Northern Guilford) and we didn’t want to get behind today,” Jarman said. “We wanted to just get out early and then not get behind the whole game. We wanted to pounce on them early, and that’s what we did.”
The final Rose-Conley game ended with Sadler coming in to make a diving catch in center field for the final out. Grimes hit No. 2 in the batting order behind Mitch Jones and ahead of Ryker Galaska to bolster the top-third of the order.
Rose has plenty of speed and aggressiveness even without multi-sport standout Michael Allen, who played baseball for the Rampants earlier in the season but is currently out as he focuses on football. The running back verbally committed last weekend to play football at N.C. State.
The visitors posted a leadoff base hit in the second, fourth and sixth innings at Conley. A 2-0 lead in the top of the second was built on a Grayson Myrick single, Jarman double and a Cam Greenway RBI single before Jarman scored on a wild pitch.
Jarman singled and stole second base during the next inning. The Rose fourth began with a single by Watkins, who stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and was scored on a sacrifice fly by Grimes.
“How we’ve wanted to play all year and when we have good games is when we like to run and we like to be aggressive and make things happen,” Vincent said, who tops the all-time wins among state high school coaches. “We have a lot of speed, so it was a part of the plan to run, and you saw it made a difference. That’s what I hope (continues).”