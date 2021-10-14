SNOW HILL – The more things change, then more they stay the same – at least where the Greene Central girls’ tennis team is concerned.
On the heels of a North Carolina High School Athletic Association record 28th straight conference regular-season title, the Rams (18-1 overall, 12-0 in EPC) added another tournament crown to their impressive resume on Wednesday.
All six GCHS players – Anna Katherine Medlin and Kaylee Hill in singles and the doubles teams of McKinsey Harper/Kristen Colie and Sidney Ramsey/Venancia Miller – qualified for next week’s Eastern 2A Regional by reaching the semifinals of the Eastern Plains Conference Tournament at the GC Tennis Complex.
Those players will be joined by Ayden-Grifton’s top singles player, Macy Mann, who also reached the semifinals, in next week’s regional event; Farmville Central’s Kylie Burnett and Ayden-Grifton’s doubles team of Emery Hunt/Sally Harrington.
Greene Central took the conference championships in singles and doubles.
Medlin, seeded No. 1 in the singles bracket, had a first-round bye, defeated Temara Bryant of West Craven 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and earned her regional spot with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Laci Campbell of Washington in the semifinals.
Hill, GC’s other singles entrant who played in the No. 6 spot during the regular season, also had a first-round bye. She then defeated Farmville Central’s Lilly Parbst 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinals and Mann 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals to earn her regional berth.
Medlin then won the singles crown over Hill 6-1, 7-5 after trailing 5-2 in the second set.
Mann, seeded No. 2 in singles, enjoyed a first-round bye and defeated Carson Moore of Washington 6-3, 6-0 in the quarters to earn her regional spot before falling to Hill in the semifinals. She finished fourth overall after a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Campbell.
The No. 5 regional qualifier in singles was Farmville Central’s Burnett, who defeated her teammate Parbst 5-7, 6-4, 10-4.
Harper/Colie, the top seed in the doubles draw, had a first-round bye and then defeated SouthWest Edgecombe’s duo of Melana Chapman and Rylee-Anne Daughtridge 6-0, 6-0 to punch its regional ticket. The GC pair then advanced to the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Washington’s Anna Roberson and Abby Lewis and defeated Kat Pollock and Olivia Paszt 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match.
It was the fourth straight conference doubles title for Harper and third in a row for Colie.
Ramsey and Miller, the other doubles entrant for the Rams, had a bye in the first round and then withstood the Ayden-Grifton team of Hunt and Harrington 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 in the quarterfinals – thus earning its regional tournament nod. Ramsey/Miller then lost in the semifinals to the Washington duo of Pollock and Paszt 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 and were denied an all-Greene Central doubles final.
Ramsey and Miller secured third place with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Roberson and Lewis.
The fifth regional qualifier in doubles was the Ayden-Grifton team of Hunt and Harrington, who defeated Charger teammates Sarah Fields and Lakin Johnson 6-0, 6-2.
Greene Central won the team title with 21 points, followed by Washington with 12, Ayden-Grifton with six and Farmville Central with three.
Conference awards were also handed out in singles and doubles, and GC swept those honors as well.
In singles, Harper was the player of the year, Anna Katherine Medlin was newcomer of the year, Tim Medlin was coach of the year and Rylee Greene was the exhibition tournament champion.
CROSS COUNTRY Conley boys 2nd
Landen Williams and Noah Anderson led Conley with a 1-2 individual finish in cross country at New Bern on Wednesday.
South Central took first in the team competition with a low score of 29 points, followed by Conley with 44 and New Bern with 70.
Williams ran a personal-best time of 16:27, while Anderson also recorded a personal best of 17:02. Also scoring for Conley was Bryson Bingaman (8th, 18:01), Zach Hills (13th, 18:40) and Bryson Bowen (18th, 19:14).
Conley girls 3rd
Conley girls finished third in conference action at New Bern. South Central took first place with a low score of 25 points, followed by New Bern with 30 and Coney with 60.
Annalise Black was Conley’s top runner with an 11th-place finish in a time of 23:51. Also scoring for Conley was Karissa Thurnau (15th, 24:19), Channing Mitchell (16th. 24:24), Lily Albers (17th(25:16) and Lily McGrew (19th, 25:35).
Conley will run again on Saturday when the Vikingss host the Annual Bo Run XC invitational at Boyd Lee Park.
VOLLEYBALL D.H. Conley 3, New Bern 0
The Vikings notched their 10th conference win of the season on Tuesday night in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-18.
Ashlyn Philpot smashed 16 kills, Ella Philpot added 12 kills and two blocks, Maddy May had eight kills and three blocks, Caroline Dobson had a team-high 12 digs Mallie Blizzard 23 assists in the win.
Conley (17-2, 10-1) is at South Central tonight.
JV VOLLEYBALL
D.H. Conley 2, New Bern 0
Conley rolled to 25-4 and 25-17 set wins.
Eliza Lang and Morgan Hite notched four kills, Autumn Dukawicz added three, Emilee Wilson had 10 assists and Hayley Mercer had four aces for the Vikings (13-3, 8-1).