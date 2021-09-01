J.H. Rose will get an early start to Week Three of the high school football season.
The Rampants (0-2) will travel to Elizabeth City Wednesday night to play Northeastern in a non-conference game set for 7:30 p.m.
Rose coach Will Bland said the contest was moved up so the teams could hopefully avoid possible inclement weather.
On Thursday, North Pitt plays host to Southeast Halifax, Greene Central plays at Wilson Beddingfield and John Paul II Catholic is at home against Wake Christian Academy.
JP II’s kickoff is 6 p.m.; the others are scheduled for 7 p.m.
On Friday, D.H. Conley goes to Cleveland, Kinston visits Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central travels to Morehead City to play West Carteret in a trio of 7 p.m. starts.
The final game involving a Pitt County team – South Central at Washington – has been postponed until Sept. 14, according to Falcons’ head coach Andy Tew.
South Central’s game last week with West Craven was postponed after the Falcons entered quarantine following COVID-19 positive tests. A rescheduled date has not been announced.
TENNIS D.H Conley 9, Northside 0
The Vikings started the new season in style on Tuesday with a shutout victory.
Conley lost a total of five games through the entire match.
CROSS COUNTRY Conley boys take 2nd
The D.H. Conley cross country teams took second place under the lights on Saturday night at the “Hwy 24 Light up the Night” meet at Croatan.
The event is a relay-style race with each team using five runners each in a 3000m leg. Landen Williams got the Vikings off to an early lead with a lead of leg of 9:51 over the 3000m course, but Croatan battled back into the the lead despite a strong leg by Noah Anderson (10:38). Carter Adrias put the Vikings back in the lead with an 11:09 3rd leg, but Croatan once again rallied back despite another strong leg by Scout Hill (11:03).
Garrett Miller took the baton in a dead heat with Croatan’s Colton Rodriguez, who ultimately pulled away in the end, running the fastest leg of the event (9:39) ahead of Miller (9:54).
Swansboro was third (56:58) and West Carteret was fourth (59:45).
Conley dominated the open section of the meet, sweeping the top four spots. James Heritage won in a time of 11:05, followed by Jack Morse (2nd, 11:13), Bryson Bowen (11:23) and Bryson Bingaman (11:31).
Girls finish third
Caitlin Brown ran the anchor leg to lead the Conley girls to a third-place finish on Saturday.
Brown took the baton in 6th place but caught runners from Swansboro and Richlands, then caught White oak on the final lap before pulling away by 10 seconds to secure third. Brown ran her 3000m split in a time of 13:08. Leading off the relay for Conley was Karissa Thurnau (14:44), followed by Channing Mitchell (14:12), Hadlee Halsall (14:14), and Grace Kennedy (14:57) before handing off the Brown.
Croatan took first with a time of 1:05:37, followed by West Carteret (1:09:53).