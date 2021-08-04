J.H. Rose High School’s football team finished its season in April with a loss to Lee County in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs after previously going undefeated and claiming the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference title.
Yes, it was in April.
Why? Because COVID-19 and its aftereffects forced the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to push back the start of athletics last year from Aug. 1 to November.
Whereas a sport such as volleyball usually begins the first week of August and ends in October (as does girls’ tennis, cross country, girls’ golf and soccer), the 2020-2021 season for the spikers didn’t start with their first practices until Nov. 12. Volleyball, like most other team sports, had their schedule reduced from 22 to 14 contests.
Football, which normally begins in August and ends with the state championship games in mid-December, didn’t begin this past season until March and ended in April after teams were limited to playing seven games instead of 11.
But as everyone has experienced, nothing about the past 18 months has been anywhere close to normal.
Practice for traditional fall sports began on Monday for high schools across the state, including those in Pitt County.
For the time being, the local Board of Education has said that wearing masks is optional; the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health of Health and Human Services is urging those indoors to wear masks.
Rose head coach Will Bland welcomed 88 prospects to practice on Monday.
The Rampants took the month of May off and resumed team activities in June to get ready for the new season – three months after the last one ended.
“I wanted to see the kids compete and get comfortable with what we are doing, and they did that,” Bland said. “We did pretty good being the first day of practice. There is room for improvement, but I believe we are headed in the right direction.”
Masks are not required for outdoors, though the CDC and DHHS guidelines are recommending them in areas where there has been substantial spread of COVID, especially the Delta variant.
“The kids got used to wearing the masks last season,” said Bland, whose players did not wear them on the practice field Monday. “Most of them have worn them except for the incoming freshmen, so we’ve got to get those guys adjusted. Hopefully, we won’t have to wear them since we are outside, but if we do have to wear them – such as when players are on the sideline – we will, and maybe kids will not have to wear them if they are in the game. Either way, we will be ready.”
Bland said fundamentals were the key to the first practice.
“We got handled by Lee County in the playoffs, so we have been working with the guys in the weight room to get them bigger and stronger and add some size,” he said. “They did a great job of that this summer.”
D.H. Conley head volleyball coach Jennifer Gillikin, whose 2020 squad captured the state 3A championship at the end of January – its first since 2007 – also began practice on Monday and welcomed 39 prospects.
“We haven’t decided who we will keep for varsity and junior varsity,” Gillikin said. “It’s based on position and where we need people; we don’t have a magic number for either roster.”
The Vikings lost a few seniors off that title-winning squad, but Gillikin said the goal each year is not to start over.
“We try each year to make sure the following year we don’t have to rebuild,” she said. “I feel if we can consistently stay strong in all four of our classes (freshmen through seniors), that we won’t have to do that.”
The team is already excited to begin the season.
“They are ready to play,” Gillikin said. “The senior class is strong and they are good leaders and they push their teammates every day to be better at practice, so I think it’s going to be a fun, exciting year.
Conley is making the jump from 3A to 4A this season as part of the ‘new’ Big East 3A/4A Conference, which also includes Rose, South Central, Havelock, Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville.
“Going to 4A brings different challenges, but these kids aren’t afraid of challenges,” Gillikin said. “We at Conley have a tradition – we have high expectations anytime we step on this court. We have a strong tradition and we’re not willing to give up on that at all; we’re just going to be a strong team.”
The Vikings have started this season wearing masks, even though current local policy is optional.
“If you have any kind of positive (test), the whole program can be shut down for two weeks,” she said. “As a coaching staff, we feel it’s important to keep these kids safe, and we can’t afford to miss two weeks, so we chose to wear masks. We feel it’s the right thing with the COVID numbers going up, and kids have been everywhere this summer. We want to do what’s best to keep the safe and also stay on the court.”