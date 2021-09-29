The J.H. Rose defense got the turnover it so desperately needed – and then all that stood between the Rampants and a victory was one final drive.
Run the ball, control the clock, and try to not give the ball back to Jacksonville with any time remaining.
It couldn’t have been scripted any better.
Fourteen plays, 73 yards, 13 of them running plays, and the final 7:27 of the clock gone like sand through an hourglass.
The result was a 28-21 victory, which moved the Rampants past the Cardinals and into first place in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
Rose (2-0 in the league) has won three straight games after starting the season 0-3. It was the first loss for Jacksonville (4-1, 1-1).
“We just had to come out here and continue to battle and fight,” JHR coach Will Bland said. “Fight for every yard and on every down on both sides of the ball. Their option was very difficult to stop, but we got two turnovers when it mattered the most and our offense did the job capitalizing, especially on that last drive when we needed to run the clock.”
It was a dogfight befitting the league’s two hottest teams.
The Rampants started the ball at their own 12-yard line at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead. They drove to the Cardinals' 6, converting a third-and-8 when Will Taylor completed a 27-yard pass to Kenderius Geddis. Klavon Brown raced 54 yards to the 5.
The drive stalled when Rose missed a 33-yard field goal.
Jacksonville then drove from its 20 to the Rose 20 in just four plays and 70 seconds using its hurry-up offense. The fifth play, however, resulted in a fumble that Jayden Grimes recovered at the Rampant 15, setting off a wild celebration.
But there was still the matter of not giving the ball back to the Cardinals.
The offensive linemen (center Tucker Holmes, right guard Vinny Mills, right tackle Ajani Farmer, left guard Lynndale Odie and left tackle Tyler Wilkinson) did their jobs opening running lanes.
Brown, who finished with 175 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 21 carries, picked up 7 yards on the first play and 6 more on third down to continue the drive.
The only pass happened somewhat by accident. On second-and-6 from his own 33,Taylor lost the snap in shotgun formation but was able to retrieve the ball and fire a strike to Geddis for a 16-yard gain and another first down. Brown followed with runs of 6 and 16 yards.
Tick tick tick tick. The clock kept running.
Michael Allen added runs of 6 yards and 1 yard. On third-and-3, Brown picked up 4 for another first down. After Brown’s 5-yard gain, Jacksonville called its second timeout.
Allen essentially sealed the deal with a 7-yard run for Rose’s final first down. A delay penalty and two kneels from Taylor ended the win.
“We started to notice that they (Jacksonville) were getting tired on their D-Line,” Bland said. “We decided to go with our running backs, and Klavon and Michael kept pounding and pounding.”
And what about the pass? Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good?
“Yep. Fake a throw, drop it, pick it up and throw it down the middle,” a smiling Bland said.
Jacksonville’s first score came as a result of a short field after a Rose punt. Damon June’s 3-yard TD capped a six-play, 35-yard drive and the extra point by Will Glover gave the Cards a 7-0 lead with 7:49 left in the first quarter.
The rest of the quarter was comprised of alternating punts.
Rose finally got it going offensively to open the second quarter on its fourth possession. The Rampants used a big 43-yard pass from Taylor to Grimes on third-and-4 to advance to the Jacksonville 22. Brown then carried three of the next four plays, including the final 5 yards for the score and to pull the home team within 7-6 after the extra point was missed with 8:13 left in the first half.
The Cardinals responded with an 80-yard drive in 13 plays. June scored on an 8-yard run, making it 14-6 with 2:56 left in the half.
Rose had an answer.
The Rampants drove 80 yards in 12 plays, as Grimes caught four passes for 35 yards, Allen had a 17-yard run and Taylor went 25 yards on another play followed by his 4-yard run. Allen’s two-point conversion run tied it at 14-all at halftime.
Jacksonville’s first turnover happened at the start of the second half, as Jahquarious Brown pounced on a Cardinal fumble. Five plays later, Brown’s 11-yard TD run and Will D’Alonzo’s extra point put Rose ahead 21-14 with 9:34 remaining in the quarter.
But Jacksonville had a response. Behind June and quarterback Josh Benton, the Cardinals marched 74 yards in 13 plays for the tying score on a 1-yard run by Zacari Rogers with 4:45 left in the quarter.
Rose came right back with a 70-yard drive in 11 plays, with clutch pass receptions from Grimes and Geddis to augment the running of Allen and Brown. Brown’s 1-yard run and D’Alonzo’s PAT made it 28-21 near the end of the third.
Allen added 75 yards rushing on 20 carries for the Rampants, who finished with 450 yards of offense (267 rushing and 183 passing).
Taylor completed 16-of-27 passes. Grimes (nine catches, 109 yards) and Geddis (4-66) were his main targets.
One of the biggest takeaways for Rose was the fact it did not turn the ball over for the third straight game – all victories.
“That is huge, because I have kept saying that with our O-Line continuing to develop, we have the playmakers, but we can’t have turnovers against good teams,” Bland said.
Rose will play its third game in eight days when it hosts winless Northside-Jacksonville on Friday at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
D.H. Conley, Rose win
D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose stayed 1-2 in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference Tuesday with home victories.
The Vikings (14-1, 7-0) won their 12th straight match by sweeping Northside-Jacksonville 25-6, 25-8, 25-3 as Ashlyn Philpot had 11 kills, Mallie Blizzard added 17 assists, Cassie Dail provided eight assists and Ella Philpot chipped in with seven service aces and four kills.
The Rampants defeated South Central 25-8, 25-13, 25-17 to improve to 6-1 in the conference and 13-1 overall.
TENNIS
D.H. Conley 7, Havelock 2
Sparked by singles wins from No. 5 Caroline Leonard and No. 6 Sarah Swing, D.H. Conley improved to 4-1 with a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference victory over the Rams at home.
The Vikings won all six singles events.