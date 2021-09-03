Miscues proved to be the undoing of the John Paul II Catholic football team Thursday night against Wake Christian Academy.
The Saints committed five turnovers – including a fumble and an interception inside the red zone late in the fourth quarter – and the Bulldogs held on for a 14-7 nonconference victory.
“The kids played hard and I thought we ran the ball well,” said JP II coach Sean Murphy, whose squad evened its record at 1-1 overall. “But you can’t expect to win when you have five turnovers.”
One big play by Wake Christian (1-0) – an 84-yard touchdown pass from S. Ross Burnette to Conner Bryant with 7:59 left in the third quarter – proved to be the difference in the game.
Not that the Saints didn’t have enough chances.
After the Bulldogs took the lead, JP II fumbled at its own 40-yard line. However, the Saints defense forced a punt.
Once again, the home team coughed up the ball on another fumble – this time just across midfield.
However, the Saints regained momentum when Xavier Lang picked off a pass at his own 17-yard line with 3:57 left in the third quarter, denying the Bulldogs the possible knockout blow.
JP II went back to its running game and marched 73 yards in 17 plays behind Ryan Roseborough, Brody Mitchell, Justin Biggs, Keiveon Moore and T.T. Moore. The drive chewed up 10:18 off the clock.
But on the 18th play, another fumble was recovered by Michael James Blake at his own 6 with 5:39 left.
Still, the home team had a chance. The Saints allowed one first down, then forced a punt, and Biggs 24-yard return set JP II up at the WCA 32-yard line with 4:09 left.
After a four-yard run by Biggs, Mitchell’s pass was picked off by Jonah Mullins at his 14-yard line and returned to the 25, denying the Saints their final potential scoring opportunity.
“The interception, that was on me,” Murphy said. “A bad play call on my part.”
WCA then ran out the clock (nine plays), completing a one-yard pass on third-and-1 from its own 34 to keep the drive going.
Wake Christian’s defense held the Saints on downs and took over on its own 47 to open the game. Wake promptly drove 52-yards in nine plays, with Blake going the final 10 for the touchdown. Burnette’s extra-point made it 7-0 with 4:51 in the first quarter.
A 37-yard kickoff return by Biggs set JP II up at its own 46-yard line, and the Saints responded with a six-play, 54-yard drive. Mitchell had 11 yards on one carry, Roseborough added 25 on two attempts, and Biggs went in from 10 yards to tie it at 7-all after Will McMinn’s extra point with 1:12 left in the quarter.
JP II’s first turnover – a fumble at its own 6 recovered by WCA’s Will Black – gave the Bulldogs excellent field position.
Again, JP II’s defense rose to the occasion, and on fourth-and-goal from the Saints’ 1-yard line, a high snap resulted in Burnette taking a nine-yard loss to end the drive without points.
The Saints then drove 80 yards in 14 plays before Biggs was stopped a yard short at the WCA 15 on fourth-and-6.
JP II will take next week off and returns to action Sept. 17 at home against Grace Christian.
Northeastern 50 J.H. Rose 28
The Rampants went on the road to Elizabeth City after a tumultuous week of rescheduling based around the weather. In the end, the result was Rose coming home with an 0-3 start to the season.
Rose saw the game slip away in the fourth, dropping a touchdown that made it 44-28 with 5:36 to play.
Check reflector.com for full game details on Friday,
Greene Central 38 Beddingfield 6
The Rams jumped all over Beddingfield early and often on Thursday night, getting a fumble recovery touchdown from Kamari Hall late in the first half to take a commanding 30-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Rams led 16-0 after one quarter.
Greene Central hosts Eastern Wayne next Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
D.H. Conley 3, Northeastern 0The Vikings (5-1) blanked Northeastern on Thursday night, 25-8, 25-6 and 25-8.
Ashlyn Philpot had nine kills, Ella Philpot added seven kills and five aces, Maddy May had six kills and eight aces, Carson Corey had six digs and Mallie Blizzard rounded out the sweep with 18 assists.
Conley plays at Havelock on Tuesday.
SOCCER Greene Central 2, J.H. Rose 2
The Rams toppled the Rampants by a single goal on Thursday night.
Greene Central travels to Eastern Wayne on Tuesday.
TENNIS J H Rose 8, Northside 0
The Rampants had a clean sweep against Northeastern on Thursday night.
Leading the way with singles wins were Edie Yount, Dabney Osborne, Emily Mitchum, Britton Seymour and Cecelia Batton.
The doubles pairings of Katie Satterfield/Emmy Ingalls and Olivia Perry/Bergan Osborne completed the win.
Rose plays at D.H. Conley on Tuesday.
Greene Central 8, Washington 0
The Rams blanked the Pam Pack on Thursday night.
Further details were not available at press time.