The Eastern Plains 2A Conference game between Greene Central and Farmville Central almost turned into a tale of two halves Friday night.
Almost.
Jaden Tyson’s monster game helped the Rams avoid that scenario.
Tyson carried 34 times for a whopping 307 yards and three touchdowns, and GC forced six turnovers on its way to a 44-22 victory in Farmville.
The Rams (4-6 overall, 2-4 EPC) stunned the Jaguars (2-7, 0-5) on the first play of the game when Jonathon Willis threw a 61-yard TD pass to Jamari Coppage. Tyson’s two-point conversion run made it 8-0 with 11:50 left in the first quarter.
Farmville Central drove to the Greene Central 12-yard line before coughing up possession with a fumble. That was a theme for the Jaguars in the first half, as they moved into Rams territory only to lose the ball on a mistake or downs.
The home team’s next drive ended with a Coppage interception at the GC 8. The Rams went 92 yards in just six plays as Justice Debro raced 45 yards for the TD and added the conversion for a 16-0 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Jaguars again marched into Greene Central territory on a pair of 17-yard runs from Anthony Suggs and a 16-yard pass from Landon Barnes to Te’shon Brock. The drive stalled at the 3.
The Rams then went 97 yards in 10 plays. Tyson’s 35-yard run set up a four-yard TD run by Willis, and Tyson added the conversion run to boost the GC lead to 24-0 with 1:45 left before halftime.
Farmville Central got a long kickoff return only to lose a fumble at the GC 43.
At the half, Tyson had over 100 yards rushing for the Rams.
Farmville took the second half kickoff and needed just four plays to cover 65 yards. Brandon Knight had a 41-yard run, and Barnes’ pass to Malachi Wolf, combined with Irvin Perkins’ conversion run, made it 24-8 less than a minute into the third quarter.
Knight picked off an Okie Edwards pass at the GC 39, and the rejuvenated Jags scored again in five plays – the TD coming on a tipped pass to Knights for 13 yards. That left the score 24-14 after a failed conversion pass with 8:18 left in the quarter.
After a GC punt, Farmville Central drove from its own 9 to the Ram 24 in nine plays. But on the 10th play, the Jaguars fumbled again and Rayson Pollard recovered – FC’s fourth turnover of the game.
Three plays later, Tyson went 70 yards for the TD and added the conversion to extend the Rams lead to 32-14.
FC ended the third quarter with a 63-yard drive in nine plays, as Barnes sneaked in from the 1. He threw to Brock for the conversion to make it 32-22 to start the fourth stanza.
Greene Central took its next possession 60 yards in eight plays, with Tyson scoring on a seven-yard run. The conversion failed, leaving the Rams ahead 38-22 with 7:52 left in the game.
FC got a 59-yard run from Suggs, but Coppage picked off Knight in the Greene Central end zone for turnover No. 5.
The Rams then marched 93 yards in six plays as Tyson carried four times – including the final 34 for the score with 3:58 left.
New Bern 48, D.H. Conley 0
The Bears spent the second consecutive week running roughshod over a Greenville team and shutting it out completely.
New Bern led 14-0 after the first quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 42-0 at the third-quarter turn.
A Conley fumble in the second quarter gave rise to a Bears touchdown and a 21-0 edge, opening the door to a blowout.
Hobbton 43, John Paul II 37
Hobbton scored the winning touchdown with 39.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, breaking a 37-37 standoff to steal a late win over the Saints.
JP2’s Rion Roseborough gave his team a chance when he broke loose around the left end for a touchdown with 2:28 to play, and a two-point conversion deadlocked the game.
Roseborough’s TD earlier in the fourth tied the game temporarily at 29-29.
Hobbton led the game 29-15 at halftime.
West Craven 33, North Pitt 8
The Eagles clinched the Eastern Plains 2A Conference title with a wire-to-wire win over the Panthers.
West Craven took a 13-0 lead late in the first half, then extended it to 27-8 late in the third quarter.
Jacksonville 42 South Central 16
A close game for much of the way got away from the Falcons in the second half.
South Central opened with a lengthy scoring drive and took an 8-0 lead, but the hosts rallied with a touchdown on their opening drive to make it 8-7.
Jacksonville took the lead on a scoop-and-score on a blocked punt for its first lead, but the Falcons countered with another scoring drive to knot the score 14-14. Halftime didn’t arrive fast enough for the Falcons to prevent a third Jacksonville TD to make it 21-14 at the break.
Consecutive TDs by the hosts in the third put the game away, 35-14.