The D.H. Conley girls’ soccer team completed an undefeated regular season this week when it edged rival South Central, 2-1, behind two goals by Ashley Tucker.

Conley (14-0, 12-0 Eastern Carolina) led 2-0 at halftime. Mallory Richardson assisted on the first goal, and Tucker capitalized on a ball played by Annika Stoakes for the second tally.

It was the Vikings’ second one-goal victory over SC (8-3-1) this year, including a 3-2 overtime match April 5.

 