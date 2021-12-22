D.H. Conley used a strong free-throw shooting performance down the stretch to hold off South Central for a 50-43 victory in the third-place game of the Chris and Kari Collier Christmas Tournament Wednesday night.
After the teams traded momentum throughout the night, Kamauree Randolph hit a 3-pointer for Conley to tie the game at 39 with 5:40 left.
Kylah Silver then used a Euro step to evade her defender on a one-on-one breakout for an easy lay-in to give the Vikings the lead with just under five minutes left to play.
After a free throw on the other end by South Central’s A’mari Palmer cut the deficit in half, Conley went on a 4-0 run, with all four points coming from the foul line to gain control of the game.
Silver and Krsystal Haddock both went 1-of-2 at the line around a pair of foul shots sunk by Carson Fleming as the Vikings pulled in front 45-40 with 65 seconds left in the game.
Silver finished the night with a double-double, scoring a game-high 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds.
The junior also played through an injury down the stretch after dislocating a finger in the second half.
“I told her, ‘This is the difference between a high school player and a college player’”, D.H. Conley head coach Shawn Moore said. “She went out there and made a couple baskets and got her team going because they saw she was hurt and that was the difference.”
Fleming added 12 points for the Vikings, while Adams also finished in double figures with 10.
Palmer did all she could to keep the tournament hosts in the game, as she sank 1-of-2 at the foul line before knocking down a jumper in the paint off a turnover on the ensuing inbound play to bring the score to 45-43 with 50.1 seconds remaining.
Conley then got a key foul shooting performance in the final minute from Adams, who went 5-of-6 from the line in that span to close out the 50-43 win.
“Yesterday (a semifinal loss), we got away from what we normally do and played differently from what I’ve seen in the past two years,” Moore said. “We just had to get back to the basics and fundamentals and get back to having fun.”
As a team, the Vikings went 12-of-18 from the free-throw line on the night, including 9-of-12 in the final frame.
“I had the utmost confidence in our team when it comes to free throws because I watch it and see it in practice every day,” Moore said. “I challenge them every day and tell them free throws win games.”
Both teams opened the game at a furious pace, as each side drained a pair of 3s in the first 1:18 of the first quarter.
Alondra Jordan started the scoring with a trey for the Falcons, who also got a 3-pointer from Palmer in the early going, while Adams and Fleming each hit 3s in the early going for Conley.
Palmer led South Central with 12 points, while Kayla Friend and Kayla Smith added 10 points apiece.
A bucket from Haddock eventually closed the scoring in the opening quarter with 2:01 left as the Vikings led 12-10 after eight minutes of play.
The second quarter saw both teams score 12 points, as South Central closed the half on a 5-0 run behind a 3-pointer by Sabraya Parker followed by a pair of foul shots in the closing seconds from Smith to get back within a pair at 24-22 heading into the break.
After Conley opened the second half on a 6-2 run to pull ahead by six, the Falcons responded by closing out the third quarter on a 10-3 run of their own behind six points from Smith to take a 34-33 advantage into the final quarter of play.
D.H. Conley then used its strong free-throw shooting to outscore the Falcons by eight in the final eight minutes to secure the win.