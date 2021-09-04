A run of 34 unanswered points and a swarming Kinston defense proved to be too much for Ayden-Grifton Friday night.
The Chargers managed just 129 yards of offense and turned the ball over four times – including three on its last three possessions – as the Vikings took a 40-6 victory in Ayden.
“There were some times where we did some good things, but we are just not consistent yet,” said A-G coach Todd Lipe, whose squad dropped to 1-2 on the season. “We didn’t have what is probably our best offensive lineman (Cody Dixon), and we still don’t have our line the way we want it because of some injuries, but Kinston is a good team. You can’t beat a good team when you make the mistakes we did.”
The Vikings (3-0) stacked the line of scrimmage in an attempt to stop Charger running Rahmik Moore, and their quickness was on full display throughout.
Moore finished with 69 yards and his team’s only score on 24 carries. A-G finished with 98 yards rushing on 38 carries, 2.6 per attempt.
A-G managed one yard on three plays after forcing a Kinston punt to open the game. The Vikings then drove 89 yards in six plays, with the biggest play being a 50-yard TD run from Messiah Semndaia. The two-point conversion pass failed, leaving the score 6-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
The Chargers’ defense held Kinston on downs deep in Vikings territory when a bad snap was covered up by Semndaia at his own 16.
A penalty and three plays later, it was Moore scoring from 11 yards to tie the contest at 6-all with 1:47 remaining in the quarter. The conversion run failed.
Kinston moved the ball to the A-G 17 before losing possession on downs at the Charger 4.
However, the run of 34 straight points started when A-G quarterback Quentin Mitchell was called for intentional grounding in the end zone. The safety made it 8-6 Kinston, and a 20-yard kickoff return put the Vikings at the A-G 35.
Five plays later, it was Calvin Holloway scoring from the 4 to extend the advantage to 14-6.
The teams traded turnovers, and after an A-G punt, Kinston took advantage of the short field and went 28 yards in six plays as Semndaia found a leaping Corion Baker in the end zone for a TD to give the Vikings a 20-6 lead at halftime.
The Chargers had chances in the second half, but turnovers cost them any momentum. Mitchell missed the final 24 minutes due to a leg injury suffered late in the first half.
An incomplete pass on fourth down at the Kinston 27 gave the ball back to the Vikings, who promptly drove 73 yards in 10 plays for another score – a 1-yard run from Semndaia with 2:03 left in the third stanza for a 26-6 lead.
The Chargers again drove the ball into Kinston territory on their next possession, but a bad snap and ensuing 25-yard loss/fumble recovery by the Vikings ended that possession.
Kinston needed just three plays to go 35 yards as TyQuez Drake scored on a 28-yard run to make it 34-6 with 9:08 left.
An interception by the Vikings led to a three-yard run from Holloway with 7:52 left to close out the scoring.
Ayden-Grifton returns to action next Friday at home against winless Beddingfield.
North Pitt 48 SE Halifax 19
The Panthers roared with their second straight win. Further details were no available at press time.
Conley at Cleveland
Friday night’s game at Cleveland was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols withing the Conley team.
According to an announcement on social media from Cleveland football, the game will not be rescheduled.
Farmville Central at West Carteret
Friday night’s road game for the Jaguars also was canceled, according to sources from both teams.
The game is not expected to be rescheduled.
TENNIS D.H. Conley 8, Havelock 1
The Vikings win big again on Thursday, laying claim to all of the singles matches in straight sets and also swiping the Nos. 2 and 3 doubles matches.
CROSS COUNTRY Conley boys take 1st
The D.H. Conley boys’ team cruised to a win in a six-team meet at Boyd Lee Park on Wednesday. The Vikings took eight of the top 15 spots to easily outpace the competition.
Landen Williams led the way by winning the race in a time of 17:35. Also scoring for the vikings were Bryson Bingaman (4th, 19:26), Zach Hills (5th, 19:34), Jack Morse (11th, 19:47) and Christian Villasenor (12th, 19:50).
The Vikings return to action on Wednesday at Havelock.
Girls finish 4th
Conley’s girls placed fourth at Boyd Lee Park but finished first place in head-to head scoring among the Big Carolina’s conference teams (Conley, Rose, New Bern & Havelock) participating in the meet.
Caitlin Brown led the Vikings for the third straight meet, finshing 11th overall in a time of 24:18. Also scoring for Conley was Hadlee Halsall (14th, 24:37), Annalise Black (18th, 25:08), Karissa Thurnau (22nd, 25:38) and Waverly Davis (23rd, 25:50).