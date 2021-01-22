No matter what happens on Saturday, the D.H. Conley volleyball team and its veteran coach will never forget this season.
A state championship win over Cox Mill in Cary would sure sweeten the deal. The season started late, forced teams to play with masks strapped across their faces and forced the Conley team to constantly reshuffle its deck amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic from its beginning until its final day Saturday.
The Vikings (15-1) managed to endure quarantines and uncertain lineup selections, and now they enter the title match in much the same fashion as a perennial powerhouse like Conley would during normal times, playing as well as it has all season.
“It’s changed the way we travel to matches, and even down to having to clean the volleyballs at the end of every practice,” said coach Jennifer Gillikin, who has been with the Vikings program for 22 total years, of playing in the pandemic. “We’ve had to recreate our normal, so to speak. I think that our kids were so excited just to have a season that they embraced every requirement that was put upon us.”
Still, it has not been easy.
Gillikin acknowledged there have been almost constant ups and downs, but the team nonetheless has played at a championship level the last several weeks. That included reeling off wins over Terry Sanford, Cedar Ridge and crosstown rival J.H. Rose in the 3A state playoffs, part of a 13-match winning streak overall heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. tilt against 18-0 Cox Mill.
“They’ve done a good job of rolling with the punches,” Gillikin said. “Our team was affected by COVID a couple of times, including now, but I feel like our girls are a very close-knit group and because of that, they have risen to the challenge.”
Stuck in the early stages of the COVID quarantine and wholly uncertain about when or if they would have a season or a school year that was in-person or virtual, the players began practice in June for a season that did not begin until mid-November.
Even following the protocols to the letter, the team still went from one challenge to the next with the virus. As is likely the case for most teams in most sports, the pandemic has been the toughest opponent of all.
“We would get into a groove, and then we would have a player out, or our team would be in a 14-day quarantine,” Gillikin said. “It was great to see our girls step up to every challenge and embrace every single day. We tried to emphasize all summer, ‘Hey, if we get to play, let’s enjoy it.’”
This year, Gillikin said the 3A East bracket was arguably tougher than ever with no easy early-round wins to help build up to the final rounds.
In fact, she said in a normal year, any one of Conley’s playoff opponents to this point could have been a state semifinal matchup.
“Because of the history of our program and the strong tradition that we have, we have become accustomed to advancing deep in the playoffs,” Gillikin said. “These players, that’s why they work all year to improve and get better, for these two weeks of volleyball, to be quite honest.
“This is why they play. They want an opportunity to play for a state championship.”
Being one of those few enduring forces in the state playoffs season after season means never stopping the building and rebuilding process, and Gillikin has been helping Conley do it for more than two decades.
A critical part of that has been the meshing of the junior varsity and varsity programs together, allowing even the youngest players to see first-hand the tradition in action.
“They buy in to our team early on, even before they make the team as a freshman,” Gillikin said, adding that her varsity and JV teams practice together, travel together, train together and even do community service projects together. “Every year, you have a special team, so I can’t say one team has been more special than another, and every team is a little bit different.
“I’m proud of these kids not only as volleyball players, but I have girls all over the country that are just doing amazing things.”