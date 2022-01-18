D.H. Conley used a 10-0 run in the opening quarter and never looked back on its way to a 70-52 victory over visiting New Bern in a key Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference clash Tuesday night.
The Vikings held a 5-3 lead after the first four minutes of play behind a 3-pointer from Cooper Marcum and a bucket in the paint by Tre Clemons.
Conley then used the 10-point run to break the game open, as sophomore Cam Manning, who played a key role on both ends in the opening quarter, sparked the run with a 3 of his own.
Isaiah Crumpler followed with a bucket before Marcum added a pair of foul shots.
Marcum capped the run with his second trey of the quarter off an offensive rebound and kick-out by Crumpler to put the hosts up 15-3 with 1:21 to play in the first quarter.
The teams traded baskets in the final minute as Clemons closed the scoring in the frame to give Conley (10-3, 3-1) a 17-5 lead after one quarter of play.
The Vikings continued their strong play in the second quarter, adding five points to their lead to take a 37-20 edge into the break.
It was another lengthy run, this time 11-0, that allowed Conley to continue to pull away.
The trio of Marcum, Crumpler and Manning continued their strong play, accounting for all 11 points during the run that spanned 3:14 of game time.
Manning got the run started with a bucket off an offensive rebound before Crumpler added back-to-back scores, first after grabbing an offensive rebound and then off an assist from Marcum.
Marcum then added a 3-pointer before Manning came down with an offensive rebound and scored to finish the run and give the home side a 33-12 lead with 2:38 left in the first half.
Manning nearly had a double-double in the first half with nine rebounds and seven points.
After Deontay Joseph went on a 4-0 run by himself for the Vikings, New Bern scored the final six points of the half to bring the score to 37-20.
The teams went back-and-forth in the third quarter before the Bears used a quick spurt to get back within 12.
New Bern went on a 6-0 run in just 20 seconds behind a pair of Vikings turnovers, forcing a Conley timeout.
Joseph, who finished the game with 12 points, helped the home side regain its composure, scoring four points in the final minute and change to help his side take a 54-40 lead into the fourth.
Any momentum the visitors may have had quickly disappeared in the final quarter of play as Conley opened the frame on an 8-0 run.
Clemons opened the scoring in the quarter just 16 seconds in off a Bryce Weaver assist before Crumpler, Manning and Marcum all added baskets to push the lead back to 62-40 with 5:39 left in the game.
Marcum finished with a game-high 21 points, while Crumpler added 10 and Manning chipped in nine in the win.
New Bern used a 6-0 run in the middle portions of the quarter to cut into the deficit, but Jason Herring closed the scoring in emphatic fashion for the Vikings with a corner 3-pointer to close out the 70-52 victory.
Girls’ Game DH Conley 61, New Bern 8
Conley used a suffocating defensive performance to secure a dominant 61-8 win over New Bern at home in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings held the visiting side to just three made field goals in the game while forcing 36 turnovers in the 53-point victory.
After leading 6-3 in the early going, Conley closed out the opening frame on a 16-0 run behind a hot shooting start from Krystal Haddock.
Haddock scored nine of her 15 points in the opening quarter to help the hosts take a 22-3 lead after eight minutes.
The sophomore scored the first four points of the game before Kamauree Randolph added a score off a steal to make it 6-0 at the 6:22 mark.
Makenzie Richardson then recorded the Bears’ lone points of the quarter with a 3-pointer before the 16-point run by the home side.
D.H. Conley (11-2, 5-0) got an immediate response by Trinity Adams, who drained a 3 of her own on the ensuing possession to get the run started.
The Vikings got five points from Haddock during the run, while Kylah Silver and Carson Fleming added buckets along with a free throw from Adams.
By scoring the first 17 points of the second quarter, Conley made it a 33-0 run between the closing portions of the first and first six minutes of the second.
Silver, who went on to score a game-high 25 points, scored the first nine points of the quarter.
Savannah Akins followed with a bucket before back-to-back scores from Haddock and a field goal from Ainhoa Lasterra capped the run and gave the Vikings a 39-3 lead with 2:17 left in the half.
New Bern then scored the final five points of the half to bring the score to 39-8 heading into the break.
If the Vikings were not dominant enough on the defensive end in the opening half, the second half saw them hold the Bears scoreless to add 22 points to the lead and close the 61-8 win.
Silver scored 11 points in a 15-point third quarter along with buckets by Fleming and Haddock as Conley led 54-8 after three.
Fleming, who finished the night with eight points, and Laura Gomez scored four points apiece in the fourth quarter to account for the only eight points of the frame to close out the game’s scoring.
D.H. Conley returns to the court today as it welcomes Jacksonville.
SWIMMING Viking girls 1st
The D.H. Conley girls’ swim team won a five-team meet on Saturday ahead of second-place South Central.
The Vikings rallied to win despite a thin roster. Event winners for Conley included:
200 medley relay: Emily Armen, Kristen Ivey, Brooke Despres, Abigail Hornick, 1:59.21; 50 freestyle: Lauren Bullard, 26.16; 100 butterfly: Emily Armen, 1:01.94; 100 free: Hornick, 59.56; 500 free: Ivey, 5:16.84; 200 free relay: Armen, Krysta Schrade, Despres, Hornick, 1:53.84; 100 backstroke: Bullard, 1:07.77; 100 breast: Ivey, 1:11.24; 400 free relay: Armen, Bullard, Ivey, Helen Dennison, 3:59.38.
SC boys win
The South Central edged out D.H. Conley in Saturday’s action.
Personal best times were recorded by Conley’s Collin Bullard, Tyson Cook, Dylan McIntyre, Daniel Park, and Erik Hearring.
Event winners for Conley were:
50 free: Cook, 24.19; 100 free: McIntyre, 54.77; 100 breast: Cook, 1:20.25.
The Pitt County Classic is slated for Saturday at Aquaventure.
WRESTLING Vikes place fifth
D.H. Conley placed 10 wrestlers in the top six in Saturday’s Jolly Roger Invitational at Corinth Holders.
Sammy Obied took third at 138 pounds to lead the Vikings, while Christopher Bonner (113), Josh Pierre (126) and Carson Hathaway (152) finished fourth, Nolan Mills (132), Walker Kassnove (160), Brendan Gregory (170) and Jamie Jinks (195) placed fifth and McClung (106) and Caleb Bess (182) took sixth.
Conley wraps up conference action tonight at South Central against the Falcons and New Bern.