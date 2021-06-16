GREENVILLE – The Vikings are moving on in the Class 3A state baseball playoffs.
Backed again by the pitching of Matthew Matthijs and some clutch hitting, D.H. Conley shut out Jacksonville 3-0 in a first-round game at home Tuesday night.
The Vikings (13-1 overall) will play a second-round game at home on Thursday.
Matthijs earned the complete-game shutout with a 96-pitch effort against the Cardinals.
But the right-hander labored early, allowing Jacksonville two runners on base via the walk in the first inning and two infield singles and a walk in the third. In both instances, he was able to get out of the jam.
“He made some big pitches once he started to settle in,” Conley head coach Jason Mills said. “He’s still just 16 years old, and he was getting frustrated with himself, and you can’t do that and he knows that. But he was starting this game for a reason – he’s got the experience and has been in these types of situations.
“Once he settled in and got out of a couple of early jams, he pitched well.”
Matthijs coaxed a strikeout and a fly-out to end the Jacksonville (8-4) first. The Cardinals then pressured Matthijs again in the top of the third, but a strikeout and fly-out ended that frame as well.
In between, Conley’s right-hander retired the side in the second and fourth innings.
The Vikings used a pair of extra-base hits to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning.
With one out, No. 9 batter Carson Hardee doubled over the left fielder’s head and took third base on a groundout by Dixon Williams. Hardee then scored on a two-out double by No. 2 hitter Justin McDonald.
Matthijs retired Jacksonville in order in the fourth and then allowed a leadoff single from Josh Rojas to start the fifth. Rojas was promptly caught stealing on a solid throw from catcher Coleman Dunlow to Hardee at second base. A flyout and groundout ended the inning.
“Matthew made some big pitches when he needed to, and our defense was solid,” Mills said.
Conley tacked on its last two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Williams led off by launching a solo home run over the right field fence.
“(Jacksonville pitcher Brody Meyer) threw me a good changeup early in the count,” Williams said. “(The home run) was a fastball up – a mistake.”
McDonald walked, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. After a groundout, Evan McLean blooped a single to right to plate McDonald for a 3-0 lead.
After allowing the leadoff single in the fifth inning, Matthijs retired eight of the final nine batters he faced. The only other Cardinal baserunner came via a walk in the sixth.
Matthijs finished with eight strikeouts and five walks.
Conley had a baserunner in the second but couldn’t get the big hit.
“We were very flat offensively tonight,” Mills said. “Jacksonville had a good club and were solid in what they did. I didn’t think our at-bats were very competitive, and they did a good job in the strike zone and made us get ourselves out.”
J.H. Rose 7 West Johnston 0
The Rampants rocketed into the second round of the 3A playoffs with a shutout win over host West Johnston on Tuesday night.
Rose led 5-0 after a five-run top of the first inning, and the game was never in doubt.
North Pitt 2 McMichael 1
The Panthers advanced to Thursday’s second round by gutting out a one-run victory on the road at McMichael on Tuesday.
North Pitt notched single runs in the third and sixth innings, then stifled a seventh-inning rally to just one run to end the game.
The Panthers got the most out of their four hits, one more than McMichael’s three.
Laney 5 South Central 0
The Falcons were bounced out of the 4A bracket on Tuesday night at home when Connor Kane delivered a two-hit, complete-game shutout for the visitors.
The Laney offense was keyed by a two-run double off the bat of Griffin Sandstrum.