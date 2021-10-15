Week 10 of the high school football season features a pair of big games in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference and the Eastern Plains 2A Conference as teams begin jockeying for possible playoff position.
The marquee matchup in the Big Carolina 3A/4A pits New Bern at J.H. Rose, while D.H. Conley travels to Jacksonville and South Central hosts Havelock in other league games.
Meanwhile, in the EPC, Washington plays at red-hot North Pitt and Greene Central goes to West Craven.
In other action, John Paul II Catholic steps out of conference play against South Creek (Martin County) at home.
All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Farmville Central is open this week, while Ayden-Grifton has returned to COVID protocols for the second time and will not play tonight against SouthWest Edgecombe. A decision on the rest of the Chargers’ season (three games) is forthcoming.
NEW BERN AT J.H. ROSE
A pair of sizzling teams battle in Greenville with first place in the league on the line as Rose (5-3 overall, 4-0 Big Carolina 3A/4A) entertains New Bern (7-1, 3-1).
Rose head coach Will Bland expects the Bears to severely test the Rampants’ five-game win streak.
“I think we have a real challenge against them,” Bland said. “They are big up front and block pretty good for their running backs.”
Bland stressed that controlling the line of scrimmage would be paramount.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage and play on their side of the field as a defense,” he said.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Rampants have to continue to get the ball in their playmakers’ hands in open space: Michael Allen and Klavon Brown in the running game and Jayden Grimes and Kenderius Geddis in the passing game.
“We want to establish the run with Michael and Klavon to open up our passing game,” Bland said. “Then we want to minimize turnovers.
“I think the kids are ready to play and believe the New Bern kids will be ready also. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but these kids have been preparing for this all season long.”
D.H. CONLEY AT JACKSONVILLE
The Vikings (2-5 overall, 1-2 Big Carolina 3A/4A) face a tough challenge as well, as they face Jacksonville (5-1, 2-1) in another key Big Carolina 3A/4A matchup.
The Cardinals’ lone loss of the season to date was 28-21 to J.H. Rose. Conley fell to Rose 28-12 last week.
HAVELOCK AT SOUTH CENTRAL
The Falcons (1-4 overall, 1-2 Big Carolina 3A/4A) are looking to end a three-game losing streak and pull an upset in the process as Havelock (4-2, 1-2) makes the trip to Winterville.
South Central is coming off a 75-0 loss against New Bern and is averaging just 10 points per game for the season.
WASHINGTON AT NORTH PITT
The highlight game in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference this week features the Pam Pack (5-2 overall, 2-1 EPC) traveling to Bethel to face the Panthers (6-1, 3-0 EPC). Washington goes into the contest averaging 45.4 points per game while North Pitt averages 32.7 points per outing.
“Our opponent this week is stacked with talent and speed all over the field,” said North Pitt head coach Greg Watford, whose squad has won six in a row after a season-opening loss to New Bern. “We will need to execute well in all three phases of the game if we are to be successful again this week. It should be an exciting game for players and fans alike.”
Duke recruit Terry Moore is a dual threat out of the Pam Pack backfield, as is quarterback Hayes Pippin. Washington also boasts talented receivers in Christian Norman and William Reid.
North Pitt counters with quarterback Devin Crumble, running back Raheem Jones and a defense that is starting to come into its own.
SOUTH CREEK AT JP II CATHOLIC
John Paul II Catholic (5-1 overall) looks for its second win in three tries against 11-man teams when it welcomes winless South Creek from Martin County (0-6 overall) to the Saints’ astroturf this week for homecoming.
The Cougars are led by running back Rakeen Williams and quarterback Amarion Norman, both of whom possess big-play ability.
“We will have to rely on our running attack as a means to keep Williams and Norman off the field,” Saints’ head coach Sean Murphy said.
JP II’s defense was the deciding factor in last week’s win over Faith Christian and will once again play a big role this week. Key standouts for the defensive unit include Keiveon Moore, Will McMinn and Elijah Edgerton.
GREENE CENTRAL AT WEST CRAVEN
The Rams (3-5 overall, 1-3 Eastern Plains 2A) are hoping to spring the upset on the road against West Craven, which is 2-0 in the league and 2-3 overall.