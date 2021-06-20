GREENVILLE – With one swing of the bat, Dixon Williams kept D.H. Conley’s baseball season alive Saturday night.
Williams launched a 2-2 pitch over the centerfield fence with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the Vikings past Clayton 6-5 and into the Eastern 3A Finals.
Conley, the No. 3 seed, improved to 15-1 overall and will play Pitt County rival J.H. Rose Tuesday (June 22) at home. The 13th-seeded Rampants rallied from a 7-2 deficit to send the game into extra innings, then plated four runs in the top of the ninth to upset No. 1 seed Northern Guilford 11-7 in the other Eastern semifinal.
Though Williams won the drama-filled game for Conley with his bat, his arm also played a key factor in the outcome.
The East Carolina commit entered the game in relief with one out in the top of the seventh inning after the Vikings’ third pitcher, Matt Jones, walked Hugh Collins. Williams got the next two batters via the strikeout – one swinging and the other looking – to get out of the frame.
It was his first time pitching this season.
“He’s unbelievable, isn’t he?,” said Conley head coach Jason Mills of Williams. “On the mound, he hasn’t pitched all year and he came in and got a couple of big outs for us.”
That set the stage for the bottom of the seventh, where Williams – with one out – broke Clayton’s collective hearts and ended the game with the walk-off blast for the Vikings’ 11th win in a row.
Though Williams’ homer was the deciding hit, Mills had high praise for the pitchers that came before him – starter Colby Case and relievers Josh McAllister and Jones.
“The story of the night was Colby, Josh and Matty and then Dixon on the mound,” Mills said. “We didn’t have our top arms (Matthew Matthijs and Evan McLean, both of whom had reached their pitch count earlier in the week) but those kids came in and helped us in a big way. That’s a sophomore (Case), a senior (McAllister) who had only thrown like four innings and a junior (Jones) who’d only thrown two – and they were just amazing tonight.”
Conley took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning on two walks (Spencer Bradley and Williams), two hit batters (Justin McDonald and Matthijs), a wild pitch and a groundout.
The Comets (12-5 overall and the No. 15 seed) cut the deficit to a run with two runs in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI double from Clay Clinard and a RBI single from Reynolds Hall. McAllister, who relieved Case, coaxed a groundout to end the inning as the Comets left runners on second and third.
Conley got the two runs back in their half of the fifth. Williams blooped a single to right field and advanced on a walk to McDonald. With two outs, Braeden Murray came through with a clutch single to left on a 2-2 pitch that brought in Williams and McDonald to make it 5-2.
Clayton, however, would not go away without a fight.
In the top of the sixth, an RBI single from Clinard plated Bryson Griffin (who had reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on a throwing error), and Tristan Roney singled to place runners on second and third. That brought Mills out to replace McAllister with Jones, who surrendered the game-tying, two-run single from Hall to tie the game at 5-all. Undaunted, Jones came up with a strikeout to avoid further damage.
Clayton loaded the bases in the top of the second when Case got Griffin to ground into a fielder’s choice.
Murray had his first hit – a double – to lead off the bottom of the second but Comets starter Collins retired three straight.
Mills had high praise for the Comets.
“I gotta tip my hat to their pitchers. They have a great future. We only had (four) hits tonight (two each from Murray and Williams) and Dixon delivered the big one.”
As for Rose, the Vikings and Rampants split the season series but Mills and JHR coach Clay Medlin believed at the time a third matchup was possible down the line.
By the Rampants winning their ninth in a row against Northern Guilford (16-1), that time is here – and it will decide who plays for the Class 3A state championship.
“They have one of the most historic programs in the history of the state,” Mills said of J.H. Rose. “You can’t ever look at them in the playoffs and say they’re not going to make some noise and do some damage.
“It’s going to be exciting (Tuesday), we probably had close to a thousand people here tonight and it’s gonna be stupid good...Clay and I have been joking, saying maybe we just don’t go to the state championship – maybe we just rent Clark-LeClair Stadium (home of the ECU Pirates) and play a three-game set and call it an eastern state championship because that would be a lot more fun,” Mills added. “They will have their guy (on the mound) and we will have ours and we’re looking forward to getting after it on Tuesday night.”