To fully understand the significance of John Paul II’s 3-0 start to its baseball season, a look back to 2018 is needed.
That is when John Paul, a private school that opened in August of 2010 on East 14th Street, did not have enough players to field a varsity team. There was a team last year, but quality and consistent pitching proved to be difficult to produce and the Saints went 0-14 under first-year head coach Matt Mason.
“We went into the 2019 season without a single player who had ever pitched in a varsity high school baseball game,” Mason said. “We struggled early in the season simply throwing strikes and putting away hitters.”
This year’s pitching staff was led by Dillon Gregory, a sophomore who missed most of 2019 with an injury. Then two freshmen, Cash Daniels-Moye and Christian Marello, were complementary and valuable hurlers who helped the Saints beat their three opponents by a combined 34-4 score before spring sports were stopped by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 10-2 win over Wilson Prep on March 6 was the first-ever varsity baseball win for the school that also went winless in 2017 in its inaugural season. The victory featured a hot start in the form of a 4-0 Saints lead in the second inning. Momentum shifted back and forth until John Paul pulled away for a milestone moment.
“There still was that roadblock of being a winless team and having confidence to go out on the field and perform,” Mason said. “There was validation of knowing that what I saw from our preseason workouts and January and February workouts was that wasn’t an aberration and it was real. We were a much better team than we were a year ago. ... The best thing I saw in that game was when the momentum turned, we took it back and turned it around once again, and that’s when I knew that not only had we gotten better, but we were fighters as well.
“I told the guys that we got immediate validation of everything that we are doing here. I was proud, obviously. They put in the work and they deserved it.”
Daniels-Moye was on the Greenville team that went to the 2017 Little League World Series and started with a perfect game followed by a no-hitter to become the first American team to throw consecutive no-hitters in the series’ history.
Daniels-Moye also was one of seven freshmen on John Paul’s roster. The two seniors were infielder Brandon Forrest and outfielder Scott Corley, who scored the Saints’ first run of the season.
“We were in a good spot and wanted to keep pushing, but we couldn’t,” Corley said. “It really hurt for the rest of the season to be canceled because of the promise the team showed, but I also feel good about it because I feel good about the people who are on the team and their dedication. ... I feel like this was a really good step in the right direction.
“Being a freshman and when we were losing every game, things just looked really hopeless for a while. When we were on that first team, they promised that you are starting a building block of a really good thing. The cool part about this is, while it’s tough this season was canceled, it’s really cool to see that coming to light and it’s coming through.”
Beyond steady pitching and defense during games in March, Corley and Mason both said offseason workouts set the tone for the team’s breakthrough 3-0 record. Players benefitted from regular and motivated workouts after the end of last year’s winless campaign.
“The first day our school returned from winter break, we were on the field,” Mason said. “They really bought in. ... We’re smart enough to know there were a lot of good teams coming up on our schedule and realistically, we wouldn’t have been an undefeated team had the full season played out, but we were looking forward to where we stood. ... We are disappointed, but the kids are resilient and realistic. I feel awful for our seniors who are not going to have another opportunity go get on the field, and I think the younger players see regret and disappointment, but also there is hunger that they still have.”