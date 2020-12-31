The local sports scene was unpredictable and altered unlike any other year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including that Farmville Central High School was awarded basketball state championships in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions despite the cancellation of all North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship basketball games.
The original March 14 state title slate for Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh included 2-A matchups of the Farmville boys versus Shelby and the FC girls against Newton-Conover. As March turned to early April, there was some hope the games might be eventually played, but the pandemic led to them officially canceled on April 24 in conjunction with an announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper that public schools were closing for the rest of the academic year.
Before that announcement, Farmville Central head boys’ basketball coach and athletics director Larry Williford prepared for the increasingly unlikely chance of not being able to see his team win another outright title versus the West Region representative Shelby. Williford’s Jaguars were undefeated when they won the 2-A crown in 2015-16 and ‘18-19.
“Weird. Crazy. Scary,” Williford said in April in describing his view of schools and sports shuttered by the spreading virus. “Some of the things I’ve seen happen with sports I never thought would happen.”
State championship designation went to all basketball teams that made the state finals.
The Jaguar girls held a ring ceremony in August. Chairs were placed six feet apart in order to maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, and players, coaches and fans wore masks as part of a state mask mandate.
Girls’ coach Hollis Harper discussed the Jaguars’ 28-3 season, including a 69-52 victory over Kinston in the Eastern 2-A Regionals to return to the state championship game after losing in the finals the previous year.
“They worked hard this season to get back to the (finals) after they lost the year before,” he said. “We can’t help that COVID came; it was something we couldn’t control. But we did get co-champions.”
The NCHSAA adjusted calendar for the 2020-21 school year began with cross country and volleyball contests Nov. 16. Swimming and diving competitions were added beginning Dec. 7.
Basketball games can begin Monday. Football season was postponed to February.
“I think where they looked at it was we’ve been pushing this thing back and pushing it back and there’s a lot of places going toward the winter and spring time and this is their reasons why, so this was our best bet,” D.H. Conley football coach Nate Conner said during a mid-August interview. “I never thought in March they would have to wait a full year, pretty much, to play football. ... It’s just weird right now because we should be doing scrimmages this week and getting ready for a game week next week, and now we’re going to be playing football in February.
“We’re in a different portion of our season again. … The No. 1 concern is getting the school year started off right and getting these guys acclimated to how their school year is going to be different and change with remote learning and coming to school on an ‘A day’ or a ‘B day’ or completely remote.”
Over at Elm Street
Little League jewel Elm Street Park was awarded the Little League World Series in February, to be played in August, but Little League International in May released a statement cancelling all of its baseball and softball World Series events and regional qualifying games.
The city of Greenville responded quickly via social media to the announcement, with the following tweet: “We are sad to share that @LittleLeague has canceled the 2020 Little League Softball World Series. We look forward to making the 2021 event the best that it can be when the girls take the field at Elm Street!”
Greenville Little Leagues still staged a shortened regular season, which began June 12, and the city championship series was played in August. ReMax won the title with two victories over Kiwanis, highlighted in Game 1 behind a two-hitter and eight strikeouts on the pitcher’s mound from right-hander Ahmad Abulatifa. Korbin Logan also hit a key two-run home run.
“I think every parent and community member made this about the children having the opportunity to play baseball this summer,” GLL commissioner Brian Weingartz said. “People have been playing baseball here since the 1950s, and countless people in this community have coached it and given so much time to make Greenville Little Leagues baseball what it is. People knew it was really important for our kids to have a season this year, our city government stepped up and came up with some parameters that they and we could work with, and we made it all happen.”
Minor leagues
Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons in July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out summer games for the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections. The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement.
“We are a fans-in-the-stands business. We don’t have national TV revenues,” National Association president Pat O’Conner said during a digital news conference.
The Wood Ducks were later moved in the Texas Rangers system from High Single-A to Low Single-A for 2021.
Grainger Stadium was built in 1949. It was home to the Kinston Indians from 1986-2011, then was without a minor league team until linking with the Rangers in 2017 to form the Wood Ducks of the high Single-A Carolina League. The league also featured the Carolina Mudcats in Zebulon, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Myrtle Beach Pelicans and others.
“We try to market to all of eastern North Carolina and we are the closest professional team to most folks in the Greenville area, and there is a longstanding history here,” Wood Ducks vice president Wade Howell said during the 2019 summer.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate professional baseball in Kinston/ENC this year,” was posted on the Wood Ducks’ Twitter page after the announcement of no 2020 season. “But we are already working toward a terrific 2021 season.”