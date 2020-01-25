East Carolina's women's basketball team did not want to fall into a run-and-shoot game with powerhouse No. 3 Connecticut.
The first quarter in Minges Coliseum on Saturday was slow and sloppy at times, and ECU also scored the first points of the second quarter, but UConn turned up the heat on defense and got out in transition on the other end to pull away from the Pirates from there to create a 98-42 rout.
Tiara Chambers banked in an inside shot 20 seconds into the second quarter to make it 22-18 UConn (18-1, 8-0 American Athletic Conference). The Huskies then used a 16-1 run to seize control and led 50-21 at halftime.
UConn improved its record in American Athletic Conference regular-season and postseason games to 128-0.
“Their program has been so consistent and I thought we played a really good first quarter and came out with some energy and executed and showed some fight,” said Pirate coach Kim McNeill, who coached Hartford the last three seasons and was matched up against UConn legendary coach Geno Auriemma for the first time. “Then we started missing layups. From that point, our confidence went down and we allowed them to live in transition.”
The Huskies' quickness and passing and plethora of layups versus ECU (3-16, 0-6) led to a final 34-20 advantage in points in the paint.
Maybe more important was UConn's 15-for-25 mark from 3-point range. Christyn Williams scored a game-high 26 points, but freshman non-starter Anna Makurat also made 8-of-10 from the outside and scored 24. She was 7-of-8 on 3-pointers in the second half.
“We get these kind of nights sometimes where everything seems to go our way,” Auriemma said.
In easily the Pirates' most difficult assignment of the season, they saw their losing streak extended to 12 games. They also dropped to 5-100 all-time versus ranked opponents, the last victory coming Feb. 15, 2015, over No. 25 South Florida.
"If you're not around our program every day and not in practice every day, you might not agree that I would say that we were getting better," McNeill said. "Up to this point and I think up until the second quarter in this game, I've seen strides with this team and seen us coming to practice every single day and battling and bringing the energy. That is something to be prideful about, because when you have a young team like we have and we've only won three games, kids could tank it.
"(Earlier) games against Tulsa and Houston, SMU, Wichita State, it could have gone either way. We've seen some growth with these young ladies and I saw some in the first quarter and I thought the first quarter gave us some confidence, but I told them that the game is not just 10 minutes."
The Pirates ended the first quarter on a heave from Lashona Monk from well behind the half-court line that banked off the glass and through the hoop to make it 22-16 Huskies. Monk finished with 17 points.
Williams and Megan Walker (15 points, 12 rebounds) thrived for UConn during the second quarter. Walker posted all of her points and 11 of her 12 rebounds before halftime.
The Huskies took control with a 28-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter.
"People feel like they don't have the talent that Connecticut has, so let's try to disrupt everything that they are doing," Auriemma said. "When people are trying to do that, we have to be really aggressive and attack them and make their aggressiveness work against them. It took almost an entire quarter to figure that out, but once we got it going, we settled into a rhythm and our defense got better and our offense got better.
"ECU was so aggressive at going to the glass a lot of times and trying to come after you that it played against them once we got the ball and made one pass. It was rebound and make a pass and off to the races, or get a steal, one pass and we're off to the races."