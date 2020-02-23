Sunday was the correct day for a “Jayden Gardner game.”
East Carolina basketball’s star sophomore scored a season-high 29 points and was relentless on offense and defense at times to help ECU stop a three-game losing streak with a 67-63 victory against Temple in Minges Coliseum, ensuring ECU’s best American Athletic Conference record since at least 2016-17.
Gardner’s game performance, which included 13 rebounds (five offensive), four assists, three steals and two blocks, made sense considering the trend this year by the Pirates (11-17, 5-10) in league play.
Since Jan. 11, ECU’s results consisted of three losses, one win, three losses, one win and three more losses heading into Sunday. The hosts led for 25:49 versus the Owls (14-13, 6-8) and closed the game on a 7-0 run to grab a needed victory to avoid another slip in the AAC standings.
“I know I have to step up, because I’m a leader on this team and a leader on the court,” said Gardner, whose career-high for points is 35 from his freshman year versus UCF. “It’s knowing when we need baskets and just being there for my teammates. They were telling me the whole game, ‘It’s your game,’ and to just keep going.”
ECU was 3-15 in the American last season in coach Joe Dooley’s return to the Pirates, and 4-14 the previous campaign. It finished 6-12 both in 2014-15 and 2016-17.
“Our last two games were one-possession games, and this was a one-possession game, and I think all these experiences add up as these guys get older,” said Dooley, whose team has three games remaining in the regular season. “I think today was a bit of a grinder and it wasn’t a very pretty game. ... They shouldn’t be satisfied because we still have some basketball left to be played this year and to finish the regular season the right way with some effort and enthusiasm. There’s no telling what could happen.”
The Owls took their first lead, 40-38, during the first 2 minutes of the second half, which was immediately followed by a J.J. Miles 3-pointer on the other end for the Pirates.
Miles was ECU’s second-leading scorer with 11 points.
The second half featured eight lead changes and seven ties.
It was 60-60 with 3:51 remaining when a key sequence happened, a flagrant shooting foul on Miles combined with a technical foul issued to Miles and contact technical to Tremont Robinson-White. That gave Temple six free throw attempts. The Owls made only three, and their ensuing possession resulted in a Tristen Newton block.
Two free throws by Newton then made it 63-62 Owls at the 2:41 mark.
“We did get lucky they missed some free throws, but then we made an effort play,” Dooley said. “Tristen got back-cut, but he blocks the shot and we kind of bail ourselves out of that situation. In a weird way, it kind of fired our fans and our guys up.”
The Owls finished 13-of-26 from the charity stripe.
Gardner scored eight of ECU’s first 10 points, then 3-pointers by Miles James and Bitumba Baruti gave the hosts a 16-6 lead.
Temple went on a 14-5 run during the final 4 minutes of the first half to make it 37-36 ECU at the break. Gardner had 17 points and seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
Guard Tyrie Jackson was inactive for ECU. He missed the Feb. 1 matchup at Temple while in concussion protocol but had played in the Pirates’ previous five games leading up to Sunday.
“He’s day-to-day and we’ll see how he feels, because we have to be careful with all of these guys that we don’t jam them up with fatigues and bumps and bruises,” Dooley said.