In a matchup that has been highly anticipated since the preseason, the Farmville Central boys’ basketball team took home a 68-53 over Kinston High on Tuesday night, advancing to the NCHSAA Final Four, where the Jaguars will take on either South Granville or Reidsville.
“I’m proud of those guys,” Jaguars head coach Larry Williford said. “It wasn’t our best offensive performance but I thought our guys dug deep defensively.”
It is the second time this season Farmville Central defeated Kinston on its home court, the first an 81-71 victory during Kinston’s MLK tournament. The Jaguars (28-2) saw senior point guard Samage Teel score a game high 25 points and chase down nine rebounds in the victory, including 13 points in the third quarter to help Farmville Central gain separation. Junior guard Terquavion Smith added 20 points and four rebounds while senior Justin Wright scored 11 points.
“This means a lot to come here and win after everyone else counted us out and them saying it wasn’t going to be the same as last time,” Teel said. “We came in here locked in from the jump to the end.”
Kinston senior guard Isaac Parson led the Vikings with 16 points while junior forward Dontrez Styles recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Both teams opened the game by attacking the rim. Smith gave the Jaguars an early 4-0 lead with a slam dunk, but Kinston senior Jaquan Mosley responded with two dunks, assisted by Parson, to tie the game.
Late in the first quarter, Styles hammered home a dunk to give Kinston a 14-13 lead, which carried over into the second quarter. Farmville Central outscored Kinston 11-5 in the second quarter, giving up just one field goal, a desperation 3 by Parson as time expired in the half to cut the lead to 24-19.
“(At halftime), I told them I thought we played below average in the first half, and we were up five,” Williford said. “Can we just be solid? That’s all I wanted. We didn’t have to be spectacular, we just had to be solid. I thought they out-toughed us in the first quarter. They got every rebound and every 50-50 ball and I thought we cleaned that up in the second half.”
After a Jaguar bucket to open the third quarter, Kinston cut the lead to 26-24 thanks to another Mosley dunk followed by a Parson and-one. That was as close as the Vikings came, however, as Teel scored nine straight points, including two 3s to open the lead to 35-24, forcing Kinston to call timeout with 5:18 left in the third quarter.
“If I hit one I can hit five more, so I went down and (the defender) backed off and I shot it and it went in. I got an and-one after that,” Teel said. “It was a big boost and from there we just locked in and sat down on defense.”
The Jaguars ended the third quarter with a 50-32 lead thanks to a Wright three off an assist from forward Leontae Moye and a fast break layup by Smith. Farmville Central held Styles scoreless in the third quarter.
Parson willed the Vikings back within 12 points in the fourth quarter with several tough layups, but the comeback attempt fell short.
The East Regional Final will be played on Saturday at a location to be determined. The Jaguars also do not currently know who they will face, as the South Granville and Reidsville game was suspended with 19 seconds left after an incident broke out on the court.
That game will resume on Thursday with South Granville leading 72-66.
BASEBALL J.H. Rose 14, Washington 1 5 inn.
The Rampants opened the season with a bang on Monday night.
Grayson Myreck flew out of the gate, finishing 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs for Rose. Michael Allen was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, winning pitcher Wade Jarman was 2-for-3 with three runs and Caleb May smashed a home run and drove in three.
Rose scored 14 runs on 15 hits, and will be back in action at Farmville Central tonight.
North Pitt 8, Tarboro 3
The Panthers rebounded from a 3-0 deficit with four runs each in the fourth and sixth innings.
Brandon Warren struck out 11 en route to the pitching win, while Samuel Tripp ripped a game-high three hits for the Panthers and drove in a pair along with Matthew Bailey.