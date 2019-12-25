As the buzzer sounds to end another night of basketball at Farmville Central High School, the packed gym slowly empties, signifying another successful night for the Jaguars. While spectators make their way to their vehicles, the team prepares to head into one of the nearby classrooms to change and discuss its play with the coaching staff.
Before they make it to that classroom,, however, each player makes one stop. As they walk by, they give a hug and a hello to FC student resource office Melissa Pierce.
Pierce holds a special place not only at FC, but in the Farmville community as a whole. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in February.
“My biggest fear was losing my hair,” she said. “When I knew it was getting closer to that point (in my treatment), which was right around graduation week, I started to tell some of the kids. Some of them already knew because I’m friends with their families out in the community as well. It wasn’t easy breaking the news, but I walked in during graduation practice wearing a big floppy hat, and they knew I never wore hats. They asked if I had shaved my hair, so I took off my hat and they just started clapping, giving hugs and crying.”
Pierce began treatment shortly after her diagnosis, beginning chemotherapy in May before finishing in October. She then underwent radiation therapy beginning in November. Her final treatment was on Dec. 20.
“Chemo went very well for me,” Pierce said. “I didn’t get sick from it, but radiation was difficult. It has really made me tired, and I’m starting to have the skin break down. It feels like a really bad sunburn. It’s just been the fatigue, but I’m pushing through it.”
Support from the student body and faculty at the school has been widespread. In her office, Pierce has two photos of the 2018 Jaguars baseball team. Both photos are signed by each of the players and their coaches. The team also wore pink ribbon decals on their helmets that season in show of support.
“It’s a great feeling,” Pierce said. “It’s like they’re my own children. It’s a great feeling that I have that bond with these kids. It could be such a disconnect, and it could be a bad thing that I’m even here, but they welcome me and I welcome them and we all just kind of click together.”
Jaguars senior basketball player Justin Wright expressed how important Pierce has been to the FC student body.
“She is the coolest person on the planet,” Wright said. “She means a lot to me and to the school for all of the support she’s shown the students. Farmville Central wouldn’t be the same without her.”
Wright’s teammate, Semage Teel, explained how Pierce has always pushed for students to excel both in the classroom and in their respective sports.
“She’s meant a lot to me from the first moment I came to school at Farmville,” Teel said. “She has an open heart and encourages us to be great at whatever we want to be. She has always supported the basketball team and the student body in general. She’s one of the best people I know. I love her, and I’m sure the rest of Farmville would agree.”
Cancer has also had a personal impact on other faculty members, such as FC athletic director and head boys’ basketball coach Larry Williford. Pierce’s diagnosis turned Williford into one of her biggest supporters.
“The graduating class last year all had pink bands,” Pierce described. “We wore them all the way through graduation, and coach Williford refuses to take off his until I have all of my hair back. His band is pink, it’s faded and you can’t really read what’s on it anymore, but he’s doing it in honor of me.”
Today, Pierce’s hair is growing back, and her spirit remains high.
Her advice for others working to overcome cancer; stay positive.
“Don’t let it get to you,” Pierce said. “Stay positive, keep a happy face on all the time and push forward. There’s going to be those times when things aren’t perfect. We’re human as well. Just push forward as hard as you can.”
More than basketball
The Jaguars boys’ basketball team won a 2-A state title in 2018 following an undefeated regular season. The result was every other team giving its best effort to try and end FC’s win streak, which now sits at 41 consecutive games. With the success, the Jags have been invited to several high-profile events, such as the John Wall Invitational, which tips off on Dec. 26, and the annual Phenom Good Guys versus Cancer Showcase.
The showcase, which was hosted by First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills on Dec. 13-14, not only draws some of the best talent in the state, but raises money for cancer research, an issue close to the FC head coach and his family.
“Playing in that event means a lot to not just me but to the guys,” Williford said. “You have officer Pierce battling cancer and both my parents and both of my wife’s parents succumbed to cancer, so it’s something that’s near and dear to our heart. Anytime we get a chance to play in anything that’s going to raise money and maybe makes someones life a little bit better, it’s worthwhile.”
Another Pitt County powerhouse also competed at the event, the reigning 4-A state champion South Central Falcons. It was the second year SC had competed in the event.
Like his FC counterpart, Falcons head coach Chris Cherry had also seen cancer impact his family.
“I lost my father to cancer,” Cherry said. “I also lost two uncles to cancer, so it’s impacted me and my family personally. Anything we can do to help out a great cause like this is a great day.”
FC won its game at the showcase over fellow powerhouse Word of God Academy, 66-64. SC fell on a last-second layup to Myers Park, 62-60.
In honor of dad
It was the second year First Flight High School hosted the Good Guys versus Cancer Showcase. The event is played in honor of the father of First Flight athletic director and boys’ basketball coach Chad Williams, Guy, who died from the disease in February 2018.
“He got a diagnosis back after a routine checkup that was a really bad diagnosis,” Williams said. “It was an extremely rare form of cancer, only about 80 people get it per year. He immediately went in to a clinical trial because the diagnosis was that he really only about 10 months (to live). I really wanted to honor him in some way.”
Later that year, Williams received a call from the North Carolina High School Athletic Coaches Association about participating in the Good Guys vs. Cancer tournament in Asheville. The call gave him the idea of hosting a similar event in eastern NC to allow the area to show off its many talented athletes without incurring as much of a travel requirement.
With that idea, and plenty of planning, the showcase was born.
“Last year was successful, but nothing like this year,” Williams said. “My family came in for the event, and I know for them to see the stands filled and the energy and level of play that was there, it was a great memorial to my dad. I know he had the best seat in the house and I hope he enjoyed all of the dunks we saw over the past couple of days. I couldn’t be more appreciative of all the teams that came out this year.”