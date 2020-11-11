Terquavion Smith knew the events of Wednesday afternoon would happen eventually, though he likely could never have dreamed of the environment surrounding them.
Smith, a senior at Farmville Central High School, made his long-known commitment to the N.C. State basketball team official after being a Wolfpack recruit since his middle school days. A much bigger, stronger and more talented version of Smith signed his national letter of intent during a virtual, socially distanced ceremony at Farmville Central.
Smith, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard who won an outright title with the Jags as a sophomore before being forced to share the title last spring at the initial onset of COVID-19, still has a senior season left to play and another title for which to compete.
Already, though, there is anticipation of his arrival in Raleigh to join coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack, who see Smith as a potential mainstay guard for the next several years.
Before signing his letter of intent on Wednesday, Smith told friends and family members gathered at the school simply, “I’m ready to go to the next level.”
After a disappointing end to his junior year when all state championship games were canceled in the state, Smith spent a couple of months wowing coaches and scouts on the summer showcase tournament circuit, where he averaged an eye-popping 24 points per game and won a handful of MVP honors.
According to Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford, it was at an N.C. State team camp four summers ago when Smith first made his bond with Wolfpack coaches. Since then, the recruitment evolved to the point where, according to Williford, Keatts came in and “sealed the deal.”
Williford said the two words he uses most to describe Smith, a multi-dimensional guard who is a legitimate threat from long range as well as in the lane and above the rim, are electric and competitor.
“The second word, I think, sums him up the most,” Williford said. “He always wants to compete, to go live. He wants the score taken. He wants to win.”