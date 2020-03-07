The Farmville Central girls basketball team is once again back in the 2-A state championship game.
The top-seeded Jaguars took down No. 3 seed Kinston, 69-52, to repeat as 2-A East regional champions Saturday at Minges Coliseum. Hollis Harper’s team faced the Vikings last year and in a tie game with six minutes left, his team used defense and the offensive glass to its advantage.
“We beat a great team,” he said. “Our defense forced a lot of turnovers and it was a total team effort. I’m glad that we got the win tonight, but this is only the beginning. We still have one game left and we want to bring home a state title.”
The Jaguars led 47-43 at the third quarter turn and needed one last push to get over the line.
“Losing last year was tough,” Janiya Foskey said of the state title game. “We’re determined to come back and avenge that loss, so we have to be stronger and play well together.”
Kinston tied the game early in the fourth quarter with two transition baskets. However, the Jaguars responded with an 11-1 run highlighted by two key layups off the offensive glass from Amiya Joyner.
Second-chance points were the key for Farmville Central in the final minutes, and most of the Jags’ damage was off of missed free throws.
The Jaguars were able to take back control after the Vikings tied the game in the fourth.
“We’re ready this year,” Harper said. “I have a young team with only two seniors, but this year, I think we’re hungry and focused on the task at hand next week.”
Foskey led the Jaguars with 16 points, and Joyner had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Rashya Speight also scored 14.
Ja’Shyrah Carmon finished with 13. Jones led all scorers with 20 points for the Vikings.
Farmville Central will take on Newton-Conover on Saturday for the 2-A state championship. They will look to avenge last years title loss to Mountain Heritage.
Foskey knocked down a couple of jumpers early for the Jaguars. Farmville Central (25-3) trailed early, but a 12-2 run gave FC the lead late in the first quarter.
Speight hit a triple to put the Jaguars up seven before a layup from Alena Rivers. The top seed led 14-9 after one quarter of play, but Kinston continued to keep pace.
The Vikings (27-4) and Jaguars traded basket after basket in the second quarter. Threes by Sutton and Zykia Andrews were answered with a triple from Speight.
“We had to come together as a team,” Speight said. “My teammates and I stayed focused and motivated to get the job done.”
Joyner began to get going in the second quarter as well with a couple of baskets inside. Speight hit an important three late in the first half to cap off a 9-3 run and the Jaguars led 32-23 at the break.
Farmville Central went up 12 early in the third quarter, but Kinston continued to stay close. Two straight 3s from Sherice Jones and Quiaira Powell brought the Vikings within six.
Taliyah Jones added to the Vikings momentum with a couple of layups. All of the sudden, Farmville Central’s lead was down to one late in the quarter.
After Joyner split a pair of free throws, Foskey grabbed the offensive rebound and scored to end the period.