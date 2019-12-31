RALEIGH -- Farmville Central wrapped up a busy holiday schedule at the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Monday night with a loss to Millbrook, 83-78, despite guards Semage Teel and Justin Wright finishing with 31 and 30 points, respectively, in their tournament finales.
It was the second straight loss for the Jaguars (10-2), but coach Larry Williford was proud of how his team had performed against some of the highest-ranked teams in the nation.
“When you come to this tournament, you know you’re going to be tested,” Williford said. “This really tested us. We learned a lot about our team and walked away with a list of things to improve on for the rest of the season. It’s been a long time since we had four practice days in a row like we did here, and it allowed us to grow and learn new things each day.”
The prestigious event saw FC match up with Milllbrook and The Patrick School (N.J.), both of which are nationally ranked, and host Broughton, with the Jags finishing 1-2 overall and fourth in the David West bracket.
“We didn’t have these types of tests last year,” Williford said. “Everything came easy for us, and we didn’t want it to be easy this season. We took the road less traveled and our guys came out and played hard.”
The banged-up Jags entered the tournament still recovering from several injuries, as Teel, Wright and teammate Terquavion Smith all dealt with various aliments heading into the opening round of games last Thursday. Smith also lost a tooth in the second quarter of Monday night’s contest after colliding with Millbrook’s Jalen McCoy, who also left the court bleeding. Both McCoy and Smith eventually returned to the game.
“Right now, we just need to focus on Farmville Central,” Williford said. “We need to focus on getting healthy. Semage has a bruised tailbone, Justin has a thigh bruise, Terquavion has a bruised kneecap and lost a tooth, we got other guys banged up and our backup point guard didn’t play the entire tournament. We get a little break, and that gives us a chance to focus on us. We’re definitely going to take some things from this tournament and work on improving before we get back into conference.”
Wright said the opportunity to participate was once in a lifetime.
“This was probably one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “This is great basketball. There’s great energy and some great guys we’re playing against. This is something I’ll never forget.”
The Jaguars return to action on Jan. 10, when they travel to open play in the 2-A Eastern Plains Conference at North Johnston.