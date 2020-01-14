Area teams are focused more on the classroom than the court this week, as they take their end-of-semester finals.
With that in mind, I decided to rank the top five girls’ basketball players from our seven area high schools as we prepare to enter the bulk of conference play.
5. Ja’shyra Carmon, senior forward, Farmville Central
Carmon has been the definition of consistency for the Jaguars.
On offense and defense, there is rarely a possession on either side in which Carmon isn’t involved. Strong under net, her height helps her bring in rebounds as part of a dominant front court pairing with sophomore Amiya Joyner.
Carmon’s experience and talent have helped her become an impressive three-sport athlete with skills learned in other sports being applied to her impressive performance on the court.
4. Kayla Friend, sophomore forward, South Central
After a successful freshman season, Friend’s game has continued to grow under head coach Robert Duck.
Friend is productive when on the floor, working hard on the glass to bring down missed shots. Her speed and basketball IQ have also proved valuable in transition, where she can get ahead of the defense for an easy basket.
Friend has time left to grow her game even more, and with so much success early, fans are excited to see what she learns next.
3. Amiya Joyner, sophomore forward, Farmville Central
The skills that made Joyner The Daily Reflector’s All-Area girls Player of the Year in 2018 are still fully on display this season.
Her height has made her a dominant rebounder and put-back scorer. She also has improved her court vision, easily finding open teammates in transition. Perhaps most impressive is her ability to handle the ball, finding clever ways to force defenders into mistakes to allow for a shot.
Joyner has become one of the most exciting girls’ players in the area and has a bright future if her success continues.
2. Jenna Wooten, senior guard/forward, D.H. Conley
Wooten secured her legacy with the Vikings before her senior season even began.
She is averaging 14 points-per-game this season as DHC holds a 13-0 record. Wooten can fill any role asked of her by head coach Shawn Moore, possessing good ball handling, court vision, and shooting.
A tenacious rebounder and vocal leader, Wooten will look to lead the charge and keep her squad perfect in 3-A/4-A Eastern Carolina Conference play.
1. Kylah Silver, freshman guard, D.H. Conley
In her first season at the high school level, Silver has taken over for the Vikings.
The change in pace of play between the middle school and varsity high school levels has proven to be no issue for the talented freshman, who is averaging a team-best 17.5 ppg.
Silver quickly inserted herself as one of the top offensive options for DHC. She has shown exceptional court vision and a knack for finding her open teammates, operating as comfortably near the basket as she does from beyond the arc, with the ability to defend just as well at the opposite end of the floor.
Silver’s explosive entry onto the local basketball scene provides plenty of excitement for the future of the program at Hollywood Crossroads.