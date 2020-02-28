A natural uptick in competition happens this weekend for the East Carolina baseball team during the 17th annual Keith LeClair Classic.
After sweeping William & Mary and Georgia Southern on consecutive weekends to begin the season, ECU (7-1) is hosting its three-day showcase event at Clark-LeClair Stadium to again honor the former coach and to welcome LeClair’s family members along with teams from Indiana, Ole Miss and High Point.
Each team will play a different opponent each day. Day 1 is Ole Miss versus High Point at noon and ECU against Indiana at 4:30 p.m.
The Pirates have won outright or shared the tournament title six of the last seven years.
“The unique thing is you can scout (the other teams) when you are not playing, but it really is every game is a separate entity,” said ECU coach Cliff Godwin, who was a catcher for the Pirates from 1998-2001 under LeClair, who died from ALS in 2006. “That is the way we try to make them anyway, even if we are playing the same team (for a traditional weekend series).”
There will be plenty of national attention on Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. matchup between the No. 20 Pirates and No. 13 Ole Miss, who each enter the LeClair Classic with a 7-1 record. Senior Tyler Smith will be ECU’s starting pitcher versus the Rebels, who are first in the nation with 17 home runs.
“We’ll stick to what we have done all year, because it has been working,” said Pirate relief pitcher Cam Colmore, who joins Smith as part of ECU’s four-man senior class. “We don’t need to do anything extra just because it’s Ole Miss.”
The Pirates were swept at Oxford, Miss., to begin the 2017 season, and they won a midweek game at Ole Miss last year.
This year’s ECU team has thrived thanks to pitching depth and also with steady defense. On offense, Bryson Worrell has a home run in consecutive games and is often positioned in the batting order behind the top quartet consisting of speedy Lane Hoover, freshman Zach Agnos, two-way standout Alec Burleson and switch-hitting Thomas Francisco.
“(Agnos) is a super savvy player,” Godwin said. “We just need Hoover and Burleson to get back to being themselves and not putting too much pressure on themselves. When we get those guys going, then it’s going to get better. ... You’re just not going to see the Pirates of 2019 and 2018, because we are not going to sit back and hit home runs, and that’s OK. We’ve started to form an identity on the mound and defensively.”
WEEKEND WATCH
Connor Manous, Indiana: The Hoosiers haven’t played since Sunday, giving them a full stable of rested arms to use this weekend, beginning against the Pirates. Manous is a veteran right-handed reliever who recorded a save last Friday when he struck out five Tennessee-Martin batters in the final two innings of a 3-2 victory.
Cael Baker, Ole Miss: Baker is one of two Rebels with four home runs. He also has 10 strikeouts already in 27 at-bats, but Baker is an impact slugger in his first year at Ole Miss after earning the National Junior College Athletic Association player of the year award in 2019.
Joe Johnson, High Point: Johnson has been the Sunday starting pitcher for the Panthers. The senior Benson native twirled five innings with seven strikeouts and no walks versus Lafayette College, then struck out six with three walks in 4.2 innings against Towson.
Worrell, East Carolina: ECU’s starting center fielder not only leads the Pirates with a pair of home runs, but his overall approach at the plate has been solid early in his junior campaign. He has five walks, two doubles and a .444 batting average.