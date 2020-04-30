The two events that are the end goals of almost every player in youth baseball and softball in the country, and in the latter case something poised to become a new jewel in the crown of the local youth sports scene, were halted on Thursday.
The Little League Baseball World Series, one of the sports world’s mainstay annual events, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it, the Little League Softball World Series, which was set to be hosted at Elm Street Park for the first time in August.
Little League International released a statement on Thursday afternoon, calling the decision one made in consultation with government and public health officials along with Little League’s board of directors. The decision cancels all of the World Series events and regional qualifying games, including the softball event planned for Greenville’s Elm Street Park and the showpiece baseball event in South Williamsport, Pa., where Greenville Little Leagues sent a memorable representative in 2017.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamed of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, in the statement. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”
Similar to other sports leagues’ challenges in the COVID era, travel for teams, especially internationally, would have been a major hurdle, as would establishing guidelines and protocol for testing. According to the release, the cancellation includes the 82 regional qualifying tournaments and their respective seven World Series events.
As 2021 was originally supposed to be the playing of the 75th Little League Baseball World Series, that celebration will now take place in 2022.
Locally, Greenville Little Leagues president Brian Weingartz promised baseball would nonetheless return to Greenville this year.
“Myself, along with our board of directors, will put together a plan that will allow us to play a meaningful and substantial regular season that will carry us deep in to the summer,” Weingartz said in a statement on Thursday. “We will have some surprises along the way that will make this a special season for all who participate. Little League Baseball (along with so many others) has been dealt a lot of lemons of late, but we promise we will do all that we can to turn these lemons in to one big fat pitcher of cool, refreshing lemonade.”
Weingartz said the local leagues will keep fans, players and parents updated via gllbasebal.com.
The city of Greenville responded quickly via social media to the announcement on Thursday, with the following tweet:
“We are sad to share that @LittleLeague has cancelled the 2020 Little League Softball World Series. We look forward to making the 2021 event the best that it can be when the girls take the field at Elm Street!”