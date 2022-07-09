The Tar Heel 8-10 Year Old All-Stars came out swinging in the North Carolina Little League state tournament Saturday morning at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.
Tar Heel rode an eight-run second inning and shutdown pitching to a 10-0 victory in four innings over Winston-Salem National in the opening game of the tournament.
Tar Heel will now face Henderson County, which had a first-round bye, at 10 a.m. Sunday with a spot in Tuesday's winners' bracket final on the line.
The loser of Sunday's game will drop into the losers' bracket and play in an elimination game Monday at 12:45 p.m, while the winner will have a chance to play for a spot in the championship game Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Winston-Salem's Findlay Amrich led off the game by reaching on a hit by pitch, bringing Benny Otis to the plate.
Tar Heel pitcher Brayden Winfield got Tar Heel started when he got a looking-strikeout and catcher Easton Meadows fired to shortstop Conner Senatore to catch Amrich trying to steal second to finish off the strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play.
Winfield worked another 1-2-3 inning in the second behind a defensive web gem from Senatore, who made a diving stop on a ground ball up the middle off the bat of Givens before firing to first for the third out.
Tar Heel's bats then came alive in the second inning, as eight consecutive batters reached after the first out of the inning on the way to the eight-run frame.
The inning got started with Thomas D'Alonzo reached on a four-pitch walk, as a fly out to left followed for the first out.
Jackson Jabs and Haiden Simo then reached on back-to-back bunt singles to the left side of the mound to load the bases for the top of the order.
A ground ball to second by Meadows brought home D'Alonzo for the first run of the game, as an error on the play allowed Simo to reach second safely, as a pair of throwing errors on the play allowed Jabs and Simo to both score as Meadows advanced to third on the play.
Cayden McNeill followed with a single to left to plate Meadows before scoring on an RBI double to left-center off the bat of Senatore.
A walk drawn by Dody and a fielder's choice allowing Winfield to reach, loaded the bases once again.
A passed ball allowed Senatore to score, before Dody and Winfield scored on back-to-back RBI singles by Cannon Warren and Mason Williams for the final runs of the inning.
Winston-Salem's best scoring chance came in the top of the third when Hunter Drew reached on a two-out walk before Amrich singled to center for its lone hit of the day.
Winfield then shut the door by forcing a groundout to preserve the shutout.
In the bottom of the inning, Meadows reached on an error before a fielder's choice allowed McNeill to reach and a four-pitch walk to Senatore loaded the bases with one out.
Rob Rhodes then hit a fielder's choice back to the mound, as Meadows was forced out at home for the second out.
Winfield then singled to left to score McNeill, before Warren was hit by a pitch to push across Senatore for the final run of the game.
Simo then finished off the victory in relief retiring the side in order with a pair of groundouts followed by a strikeout to finish off the 10-0 win.