A handful of athletes from around the area signed their National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day Wednesday, while others announced their commitments to play at the next level.
Among the players were a trio of football standouts along with a pair of baseball players and one golfer.
Four J.H. Rose athletes were part of the group in Klavon Brown (football), Grayson Myrick (baseball), Chase Anderson (baseball) and Cameron Hardison (golf).
The other two area athletes to sign were D.H. Conley’s Bryce Jackson (football) and John Paul II’s Will McMinn (football).
Brown, who played on both sides of the ball and helped lead Rose to the 3A title game this past fall, signed with Winston-Salem State, something he said he did not think would be possible just handful of years ago.
“First, I just want to thank God for everything. Thinking back to when I was younger, I never thought this would come true,” Brown said. “I feel like Winston-Salem (State) is the best fit for me between the school and the program.
“As soon as I stepped on campus, it just felt like home. I’m not that far from home and the coaches make me feel like family.”
The Rams are getting a strong two-way player in Brown, who finished second on the team in his senior campaign with 916 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
While Brown said he loves to run the ball, he expects Winston-Salem State to use him more on the defensive side of the ball.
At his linebacker position last fall, he led the Rampants with 161 tackles.
“They are getting a person who never quits, who never puts his head down, and if I see my teammate and their head is down, I will lift them up,” Brown said. “I’m always respectful on and off the field and I just want to go out there and get it.”
Brown is not the only area player taking his talents to Winston-Salem State next year, as Conley quarterback Jackson signed his NLI to the program Wednesday.
Jackson put up big numbers in his final season on the gridiron for the Vikings, as he threw for 2,432 yards on 158-of-280 passing for 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Conley head coach Nate Conner had high praise for Jackson and said the Rams are getting more than just a talented quarterback.
“They are getting a young man who has great character, who has a great personality and who when he comes into his own there is really going to add to their program,” Conner said. “He’s a leader and he has a great work ethic and he’s willing to learn. He just loves the game of football and I think he has a lot of potential to continue to build and get better.”
Conner added that Jackson’s signing shows the rest of the Vikings program that they too can sign to play at the next level.
“Any time you get a young man who is able to continue his education and play the sport of football, it’s a great reflection of our program,” Conner said.
McMinn is the other area football player to commit, as he will continue his athletic and academic career at North Carolina Wesleyan.
For the Saints this past fall, McMinn finished second on the team with 122 tackles, averaging 11.1 stops per game.
On the diamond, a pair of players for the defending state champion Rampants signed to take their talents to Barton College.
Last spring as juniors, Myrick and Anderson were both a part of the Rose team that claimed the state title.
Myrick led the team with 21 hits on the year as he posted a .339 average with 14 runs batted in and 11 runs scored. Anderson, a right-handed pitcher, had a strong freshman season, but has missed time over the past two seasons.
Also joining his classmates in signing at Barton is Hardison, who will continue his golf career with the Bulldogs.
As a junior last spring, Hardison finished tied for second at the 3A state championships at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.