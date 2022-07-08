LITTLEFIELD — There was no shortage of strong individual performances throughout the boys’ spring sports season at Ayden-Grifton.
While the Chargers teams may not have had the end results they were hoping for, several athletes put together strong campaigns in their respective sports.
On the diamond, Ayden-Grifton was doomed by a rough patch in the middle of the year, as it finished 7-16-1.
The Chargers opened the year 2-2 and closed the season 4-4, but had just one win and a tie over a 12-game stretch in the heart of the season.
While the team was unable to put all the pieces together, one constant on both sides of the game was senior Kyle Cannon, who has been named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Spring at Ayden-Grifton.
Cannon was a key factor at the plate for the Chargers, and while his win-loss record may not show it, he gave the team a chance to win every time he took the mound in a start.
Offensively, Cannon led the team with 24 hits and 14 runs scored on the year to go along with a .279 batting average and 12 RBIs.
He was held hitless just six times on the year and reached base at least once in all but four of the Chargers’ games.
In a 9-8 win over North Lenoir, Cannon drove in three runs and added a run scored, while he scored three runs and had one RBI in a loss to Northside-Pinetown.
Cannon also led Ayden-Grifton’s pitching staff, throwing a team-high 47.2 innings and posting a 3.38 ERA, allowing 35 runs on the year, as just 23 of those were earned.
He also struck out 75 on the year and while he had several quality starts, he finished the season with a 2-6 record.
Cannon fanned 11 batters on three separate occasions on the year, but the Chargers lost all three games against Southwest Edgecombe (2-1), Northside-Pinetown (4-2) and North Johnston (7-4).
Honorable Mentions Baseball
Matthew Roth — The senior led the team in batting average (.300) while finishing second in hits (21) and RBIs (13).
In a 6-1 win over Nash Central, Roth went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in half of the Chargers’ runs.
Ashton Watkins — Had a strong year at the plate for Ayden-Grifton, driving in a team-leading 15 RBIs and scoring 11 runs behind a .269 batting average.
The sophomore went 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and a pair of runs scored in a 10-4 victory over Pamlico County.
Track and Field
Rayshawn Phillips — Competed in the shot put at the 2A state championship meet, taking eighth with a throw of 42-09.25.
At regionals, he took third with a distance of 42-01.00, while his best throw of the postseason was 45-0 at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championships, where he took second.