The Greenville Babe Ruth 15U baseball team rode the shoulders of Josh Roberson on Sunday to get a vital bounce-back win at the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Jamestown, N.Y.

Thanks to the arm and the bat of Roberson, Greenville topped Portland 8-3 to regain its footing after a stinging 7-5 loss to Moorhead, Minn., on Saturday.


  