Pinch runner Phillip Boykin, who went to North Pitt High School, scored on a bases-loaded single to left field hit by Jarod Bingaman as the the Tarboro River Bandits secured a 4-3, walk-off win in their final regular season game.
Tarboro earned the No. 2 seed heading into the start of the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League tournament on Wednesday at Municipal Stadium.
The dramatics of the last game provided the highlight of the team’s doubleheader sweep of the Wake Forest Fungo.
Game One Tarboro 5, Wake Forest 2
Tarboro was guided by four innings of shutout pitching from Trey Jernigan, another local product now at UNC Ashevillle, along with strong relief efforts by Eric Miles and Troy Britts.
The River Bandits took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Brantley Cutler ripped a 2-2 pitch over the left-center field fence for a home run.
Tarboro added three more key runs in the third with a two-out rally.
Gage Riddick had an RBI with a run-scoring single down the third base line. Cutler and Riddick executed a delayed double steal that got Riddick home for Tarboro’s fourth run.
Greenville native Grant Jarman played a part in the fifth run. He reached on a throwing error by the shortstop, then stole second base and scored on a Carter Smith hit.
Tarboro had seven hits for the game and took advantage of five Wake Forest errors.
Game Two Tarboro 4, Wake Forest 3
The River Bandits had plenty of baserunners in the second game, it just took the right sequence of events to turn them into runs.
Training 3-0 in the third inning, Matthew Coker singled to right followed by an over-the-scoreboard blast to left by Matthew Mangum to pull the Bandits to within one at 3-2. Coker also scored in the fifth for a 3-3 tie.
Billy Davis led off the Tarboro seventh inning with his second straight single into left, followed by a single up the middle by Trevon Smith. A one-out walk to Cutler loaded the bases.
Fungo reliever Henry Koehler then got a two-strike count on Bingaman before he guided the game-winner to left field.
Boykin touched home plate as the dugout emptied and the River Bandits celebrated the end to their regular season.
Defending CVCL champion Fuquay-Varina Twins grabbed the No. 1 seed for the tournament. Tarboro opens tourney play against the Carolina Pirates.