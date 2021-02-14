Many people are changed forever when they have unexpected brushes with greatness. Local artist Richard Wilson has redefined the very meaning of that notion, transforming his own ideas and inspirations, and a few chance meetings, into enduring works of art.
The eastern North Carolina native’s work, in fact, has been bought, displayed and cherished by both unknown fans and household names alike.
So strong is the bond he has created with legendary figures in and out of the sports world, Wilson’s work is still gaining acclaim everywhere he goes. His creations have become treasures to friends and family members of those figures, others who are inspired by Wilson’s unique rendering of famous and revered subjects and, in some cases, to the living legends themselves.
In April of 2014, one such chance meeting at an art show in Baltimore ultimately brought Wilson to be sitting across the living room from the great Hank Aaron, the Hall of Fame baseball player who broke Babe Ruth’s home run record. The recent passing of Aaron had a unique impact on Wilson, a former SouthWest Edgecombe High School grad, Barton College attendee and Pitt Community College graduate and teacher, who ultimately set out on his own as an artist in 2014.
Wilson met the baseball great in Atlanta after having already painted a renowned depiction of the slugger. That meeting gave rise to Wilson creating portraits of each of Aaron’s grandchildren.
Wilson was working the show in Baltimore in when a woman approached him after noticing the piece he had previously painted of Aaron as part of his “Legendary Series” that also included works of Muhammad Ali and golf great Charlie Sifford. After a short conversation began, the woman said, “You know that’s my uncle, right?” as she pointed to the image of Aaron.
“I would love to meet him,” Wilson, a Robersonville native, told the woman.
Two years passed, and it seemed the unexpected meeting with Aaron’s niece would end as just that. But the two saw each other again in April of 2016 at a show in Atlanta. The woman again walked by Wilson’s booth and asked, “Aren’t you that guy?”
He was that guy, and this time, they were in Aaron’s hometown, where he starred for the Braves and broke Ruth’s career home run record. Wilson reiterated that he would still love to meet Aaron. At the end of the weekend, and as Wilson prepared to leave for Texas and another art show, the woman called and asked, “Are you still in town? Hank would like to meet you.”
Later that day, Wilson sat in Aaron’s living room, and the Hall of Famer emerged from a back bedroom.
“It was surreal,” Wilson said. “He came out and shook hands with me, and I kept thinking, this man is a legend. Talking to him, it was like talking to my grandfather. He said he loved my work.
“It was really amazing. It was almost like we already knew each other. He was so gentle. Really, I was expecting something different. He really appreciated my work.”
Aaron requested his niece retrieve pictures of his grandchildren and asked Wilson if he would craft portraits of them. Needless to say, Wilson jumped at the chance.
When he learned of Aaron’s death a few weeks ago, the artist said it affected him in almost the same way as losing a family member. He said he had just spoken about Aaron and his plan to do another rendering of him as part of his “Shadow Series,” which includes works of boxing greats Joe Louis and Jack Johnson along with NFL trailblazer Jim Brown.
“It hit me hard when I got the news,” said Wilson, adding that it inspired him to finish the new piece of Aaron for the series. “It was like someone had punched me in the chest. I had just spoken his name. It was only that one time that I had spoken to him, and I’m grateful I got to meet him and that he saw my work. That interaction meant a lot. It reminds you that tomorrow is not promised.”
A few years ago, when the Braves put on a celebration of Aaron’s birthday, they used Wilson’s portrait of the slugger as the cover of the program, and even included the picture taken when the two met inside. Aaron later signed five copies of the program brochure and sent them to Wilson for him and his family.
Kissing the canvas
Wilson’s work has graced many a wall and been perched on some impressive display easels across the country and beyond.
His portraits of Ali and fellow boxing great Louis, as well as tennis icon Arthur Ashe and many others, have been sought and purchased by many other celebrity fans and fellow athletes also taken by the mystique of the famous sports figures. Every one of Wilson’s pieces is not merely a rendering of someone, but rather an exploration of that person chock with historical reference and perspective.
The connections he has made through his work are too many to list. Among them, however, are interactions and sales of his work to family members or associates of Ali, Jackie Robinson and Branch Rickey. He has sold pieces to the mother of Beyonce, as well as to Major League Baseball players like Matt Kemp and Nick Castellanos. Beyond sports, Wilson’s work can be seen hanging on the walls in movies like Barbershop and on prominent television shows like “This is Us” and shows on Netflix and Starz. His work also has been featured in prominent publications like Fine Art Connoisseur and Our State, as well as being displayed at the Super Bowl and by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, which purchased and displayed his Ashe piece.
“I’ve had so many great interactions with families and people who knew them,” Wilson said of his subjects, who also have included Jesse Owens, Michael Jordan and Walter Payton from the sports realm.
Each of Wilson’s works is reflective not only of the individual subjects and their influence on him and the world, but each one reflects an entirely different approach. When his late father was in failing health, for example, Wilson had six sheets of blank pastel paper and dipped his father’s fingertips in green paint, dotting each panel with a green impression of his fingertips in the middle of each. Around one of those green blotches, and after the passing of his father, Wilson painted one of his most celebrated Ali pieces, with the mark showing on Ali’s chest.
Like so many others, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Wilson out of his usual routine, as almost all of the public art shows he annually attends have been canceled during the last year. But he has not stopped, still spending his days in his studio, where is virtually a one-man operation in creating the art, framing it and dealing it.
“I do my own heavy lifting,” he said.
Both originals and prints of Wilson’s work can be found and purchased at richardwilsonart.com.