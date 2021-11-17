By nature, kickers make football fans nervous.
Usually, it’s nothing personal. Mostly, it’s because very often, the fate of games and even seasons rest at their feet. Field goals are not only a vital means of scraping points out of stalled drives, but they can also be a weapon to tie or win a game late.
Even extra points are big, especially when missed, creating an comfortable score differential that can be the difference in a game. Just ask Memphis kicker David Kemp, whose missed point-after late in the second quarter against East Carolina kept the score tied 13-13 in a game the Tigers tied on the final play of regulation (with a field goal) before losing in overtime, 30-29, when the Tigers went for a win instead of, you guessed it, an extra point.
Amid the chaos, ECU kicker Owen Daffer was about as calm, cool and collected a person as could be imagined.
The freshman Pirate placekicker was named the American Athletic Conference’s specialist of the week on Monday after his three field goals kept the Pirates in the fight against the Tigers. Daffer said he is constantly tuned in to what’s happening on the field while simultaneously simulating kicks in order to be ready for the next call.
“That’s always in my mind,” Daffer said of anticipating the big moments when he will be needed. “I’m always in the (practice) net on the side of the field that we have to kick to. I’m always ready. I’m never too far away and always making sure I’m staying in my fundamentals for those moments, keeping my mind screwed on tight.”
The first-year kicker has connected on 14 of his 17 field goal attempts but has missed on a pair of his 37 extra-point attempts.
Nothing seems to faze Daffer, however, and in his business, that’s a good thing.
“Nothing has changed since the beginning (of the season). I still go into every game with the same killer instinct, but I’m human, so mistakes happen,” said Daffer, who drilled a career-best 50-yarder as a senior at New Hanover High School. “Every game, I go into it thinking the same thing; I think there is a possibility I’m going to have to win the game. I expect that, so I’m always ready for any circumstance and every kick.”
Like most kickers, Daffer said he tries to stay true to the same routine for each and every kick, no matter this distance or the situation. Unlike most kickers, he was quick to defend his counterpart, Kemp, pointing out that although Memphis didn’t turn to their kicker after their touchdown in overtime, they did rely on him to get into OT.
As more big kicks loom in the future for Daffer, he tries to keep treating each one the same.
“Routine, mindset and just keeping it consistent is the biggest thing for me,” he said. “If you waver from that or get complacent, mistakes start happening more often than they should.”