The Ayden-Grifton football team finished the football regular season in style on Friday night, overturning an early North Lenoir lead and scoring the deciding touchdown off of a big special teams play in the second half for a 21-15 victory on the road.
The Hawks led 15-13 at the end of the third quarter, but A-G’s Kevin Boomer scored a 6-yard touchdown off a blocked punt to steer the Chargers (4-3, 2-3 Eastern Carolina 2A Conference) into the lead for good.
North Lenoir led 7-0 at the half, but on the first play of the third quarter, Marlon Cannon dashed 80 yards for a TD and a 7-6 score.
North Pitt 36 Farmville Central 0
The Panthers finished the season with a resounding second win, giving them a 2-4 overall final record and an even 2-2 mark in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.
Farmville, meanwhile, finished 1-6 overall and 1-4 in league play, and the Jaguars finished the season on a three-game losing streak after their lone blowout win over North Johnston.
West Craven 29 Greene Central 6
The Rams saw their season come to an end against a tough West Craven squad on Friday night.
The score was already 22-6 at the half, with GC allowing just one more score in the second half despite the Rams being shut out entirely in the third and fourth quarters.
Greene Central finished the season 1-6 and 0-5 in league play.