Ross Orthodontics is just one win shy of its first Greenville Little League City Championship title since 2015 after defeating Truist 4-1 in Game 1 Thursday night.
The annual City Championship is a rematch of the 2015 final, which was both teams’ last appearance in the series, as Ross Orthodontics won the title in three games.
Thursday’s matchup was a continuation of a game started Wednesday night, as Ross Orthodontics jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the game was called due to weather with two outs in the bottom of the second.
After a plethora of base-runners reached Wednesday, the final five-plus innings of the game were largely dominated by pitching, as each team was only able to scrape across one run on the night.
Truist had runners at first and second with two outs to start Thursday’s action, but Bickett Griffis got Eli McNeil to fly out to short on the first pitch to end the threat.
The score remained 3-0 into the third before Ross Orthodontics added to its lead in the top of the inning.
Griffis led off the inning by legging out an infield single to short before advancing around to third on a wild pitch with no outs in the inning.
After a strikeout, Payne Griffis grounded out to short to plate Bickett Griffis to stretch the lead to 4-0.
Bickett Griffis finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk, scoring half of Ross Orthodontics’ runs in the victory.
In the home half of the inning, Truist had a prime chance to cut into the deficit as Gavin Whitley reached on a fielder’s choice, as Haiden Simo, who had singled earlier in the inning, was forced out at second for the second out.
Tanner Williams then laced a single to right, and a bobble by the right fielder allowed Whitley to reach third while Williams took second on the play.
Once again Bickett Griffis was able to get out of the jam as he forced the following batter to ground out to short.
The away side had a chance to add to its lead in the fourth inning as Graham Albritton reached on an error before Cooper Alexander legged out an infield single to second to put two on with one away.
Williams then recorded a strikeout, then forced a fly out to center to keep Truist within striking distance.
The Truist reliever, who took over on the mound to close out the first inning before Wednesday’s postponement, finished the game with 5.1 innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Truist was retired in order in both the fourth and fifth innings, as Bickett Griffis finished off his night on the mound with a 1-2-3 fourth inning behind a pair of strikeouts.
The Ross Orthodontics starter pitched four scoreless innings to record the win on the mound behind five strikeouts, as he allowed just four hits and walked none.
After Jett Vaughn took over on the hill and retired the side in order in the fifth, Truist was able to break up the shutout in the bottom of the sixth.
Whitley drove a pitch down the left-field line for a double to lead off the inning before taking third on a Williams groundout.
A wild pitch then allowed Whitley to score to bring the final score to 4-1, and Vaughn shut the door by forcing back-to-back fly outs to close out the win.
The teams will be back in action for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday.
A Ross Orthodontics win would give it its first City Championship title in seven years, while a Truist win would force a winner-take-all Game 3 at 11 a.m. Saturday.