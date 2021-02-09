D.H. Conley’s girls swim team edged J.H. Rose to win the NCHSAA Class 3A East Regional Saturday at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
The Vikings finished with 151 points while the Rampants ended up with 121. Both teams will send numerous individuals to the state championship meet, which begins Thursday at TAC.
Conley earned 14 top-three finishes in the regional, while Rose picked up 11 top-three finishes. The top three in each event advance to the state championships.
The Vikings produced six regional champions (200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 free relay, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke). Rose had five regional champions (200 freestyle, 1-meter dive, 100 free, 500 free and 400 free relay).
“The girls had a stellar meet,” Conley head coach Eric Sawyer said in a release. “The team worked together scoring multiple entries in individual events and taking first place in two out of three relays. We are so proud of these young ladies for their effort, determination and teamwork.
Conley’s top-three results are as follows:
• 200 medley relay first, 1:54.58 (Emily Armen, Kristen Ivey, Brooke Despres, Lexi Blatt)
• 200 freestyle: Armen third (1:54.93)
• 200 Individual Medley: Despres second (2:17.83)
• 50 free: Lauren Bullard first (25.95), Abigail Hornick second (26.11)
• 100 butterfly: Blatt first (59.33)
• 100 free: Armen second (52.64), Helen Dennison third (57.39)
• 500 free: Ivey second (5:08.39)
• 200 free relay: first, 1:42.76 (Blatt, Despres, Hornick, Armen)
• 100 backstroke: Blatt first (59.46)
• 100 breaststroke: Ivey first (1:08.13), Despres second (1:12.71)
• 400 free relay: second, 3:53.33 (Dennison, Bullard, Hornick, Ivey
J.H. Rose’s top-three finishes on the girls side were as follows:
• 200 medley relay second, 2:02.83 (Eleanor Blount, Grace McCarthy, Noelle DeVente, Lauren Morace)
• 200 free: Madeline Smith first (1:50.08), Emma Hastings second (1:50.87)
• 200 IM: DeVente third (2:20.78)
• 1-Meter Diving: Lillian Ozimek first (301.75)
• 100 free: Smith first (50.98)
• 500 free: Hastings first (4:49.50)
• McCarthy third (5:13.87)
• 200 free relay: second, 1:45.43 (Blount, Morace, Hastings, Smith)
• 100 backstroke: Blount third (1:04.14)
• 400 free relay: first, 3:40.29 (Hastings, DeVente, McCarthy, Smith)
BOYS Rampants take third
J.H. Rose’s boys had four top-three finishers and finished third overall with 59 points as a team behind champion Topsail (102 points) and West Carteret (77).
Top-three finishes for the Rampants – who will send four to the state meet – were as follows:
• 200 medley relay: second, 1:47.90 (Will Casey, Harris Casey, Russell Exum, Avery Hall)
• 100 butterfly: Exum first (50.48)
• 500 freestyle: Exum first (4:36.12)
• 200 free relay: first, 1:33.23 (Harris Casey, Will Casey, Hall, Exum)
Conley seventh
D.H. Conley’s boys finished seventh overall with 30 points and will send one swimmer to the state championship meet.
Those earning top-three finishes for the Vikings were as follows:
• 50 free: Turner Cook second (22.90)
•100 breaststroke: Cook third (1:03.08)
OTHER SCORERS
The top eight finishers in an event or relay score points for their team.
Others who scored points for D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose during the regional meet were as follows:
D.H. Conley: Dennison (fourth in 200 freestyle), Caitlyn Dunnigan (fifth in 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly), Bullard (fourth in 100 backstroke), boys 200 medley relay (seventh, Tyson Cook, Turner Cook, Collin Bullard, Henry Phillips), Collin Bullard (fourth in 500 free and fifth in 200 free) and boys 200 free relay seventh (Turner Cook, Bryce Gooding, Phillips, Collin Bullard).
J.H. Rose: Harris Casey (fourth in 50 free and seventh in 100 free), Hall (seventh in 50 free), Blount (fourth in 100 free), Lauren Bullard (fourth in 100 back) and McCarthy (fifth in 100 breaststroke).