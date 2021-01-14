Despite dropping the first set, the first-seeded D.H. Conley Vikings secured a 3-1 victory over Cedar Ridge in the second round of the 3A state volleyball playoffs, advancing to the third round of the bracket and spoiling Cedar Ridge’s perfect season.
“This was a big win,” Conley head coach Jennifer Gillikin said. “We knew coming into the match Cedar Ridge was going to be a strong team and competitive. I was really proud to see our kids respond after that first set.”
The Vikings, now 13-1 on the season, advance to play the 12-seed Chapel Hill at home on Jan. 16, a rematch of the 2019 East Regional Final that Chapel Hill won in a five set thriller on their way to a state championship.
Junior hitter Ella Philpot led the offense for Conley with 15 kills and made important contributions on defense with 10 blocks. Sophomore Kylah Silver followed with 14 kills and senior Olivia Lefever dished out 30 assists. Caroline Dobson and Carson Corey each had 10 digs.
Gillikin added that freshman Ashlyn Philpot contributed some big hits in key spots, including a thunderous kill to start the fourth set.
Meanwhile, Cedar Ridge sophomore outside hitter Cameron Lloyd had 23 kills in the loss.
The Red Wolves opened the match by opening a 6-1 lead over Conley, with Lloyd earning the first two points with back-to-back kills. While Conley took the lead briefly midway through the set and stayed within three points, Lloyd finished the first set with 10 kills and Cedar Ridge claimed a 25-23 win and led 1-0.
“We started out flat about the first 10 points and then started to get back into our tempo play,” Gillikin said. “To be down one and then come back and play well the next three, that was great to see.”
After consecutive Lloyd kills gave Cedar Ridge an 8-7 lead early in the second set, Conley embarked on a 9-1 run to take a 16-9 advantage, leading to a 25-15 set victory that tied the match at 1-1.
“I think our kids just relaxed and played,” Gillikin said. “You also heard a lot more communication in that second set. We got that lead and just kept pushing. (Silver) had some big swings and some great tips that fell right in the hole. She was definitely a go-to in that second set and got the team excited. You could see the energy building.”
While they never led by more than four points, the Vikings never trailed in the third set and took a 2-1 with a 25-21 set victory behind six kills from Silver. After a tight start to the fourth set and Cedar Ridge leading 7-5, the Vikings went on a 13-0 run to take an 18-7 lead and ended the match with a 25-18 fourth set victory. Ella Philpot terminated four kills in the set.
“These kids just want to keep advancing,” Gillikin said. “At this point, every match is a big match and it’s exciting. Whoever comes in this gym, we just have to be prepared to play our type of ball. We’ve ran into Chapel Hill several years now in a row.”
J.H. Rose 3, Hunt 0
The Rampants punched their ticket to Saturday’s third round with a 3-0 sweep of Hunt on the road in Wilson in other 3A action.
Rose advances to take on Roxboro Person on the road in Roxboro. A win in that match and a Conley win against Chapel Hill would set the stage for another Rose-Conley showdown.
Croatan 3, Farmville Central 1
The Jaguars bowed out in the second round of the 2A playoffs in a four-set loss to Croatan.
The visitors from Croatan claimed the opening set, 25-12, before the Jags rallied to take the second, 25-18, to deadlock the match. But Croatan rallied to take the third by an identical 25-18 mark and then closed out Farmville’s season in a fight to the finish, 25-23.
Hoggard 3, South Central 0
The Falcons saw their season end with a sweep on the road at Hoggard in the 4A bracket.
The visitors from Winterville went toe to toe with the host Vikings in the opening set but dropped a tight 25-23 decision. The second was 25-19 Hoggard, and the hosts finished off the Falcons in the third, 25-18.
BASKETBALL Farmville games ppd.
Due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, tonight’s Farmville Central basketball games against Hertford County were postponed, and Tuesday’s scheduled games against North Johnston have been pushed back to Wednesday.
Also, Farmville’s games against Northern Nash will not be played due to Nash County schools canceling non-conference games.