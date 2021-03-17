D.H. Conley’s quick-strike offense proved to be more than Eastern Alamance could handle Tuesday night in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3A soccer playoffs.
The Vikings scored four times in under 14 minutes in the first half and cruised to an 8-2 victory over the Eagles to advance to the second round Thursday.
Conley (11-0 overall), the No. 1 seed in the East, overwhelmed Eastern Alamance (8-4-1 and the No. 16 seed) from the start.
“At this point, every team is going to be good,” first-year Conley head coach Doug MacRae said. “I told them every single thing they do, this could be the last time this group is all on the field together at the same time. I think they used that as motivation to help them through (tonight).”
The Vikings wasted little time in getting their offense cranked up against the Eagles.
Senior Dallin Willets made a nice pass to sophomore Griffin Purvis for a goal with 38:21 left in the first half.
“We can be a strong offensive team. When we control the midfield area, we can find openings easily,” McRae said. “The problem is keeping the intensity up the entire game and playing a full 80 minutes.”
Conley was just getting started.
The second goal came from Willets off an assist from sophomore Henry Conway to make it 2-0 Vikings with 30:36 left in the half.
Goal No. 3 happened just 3:09 later when Willets notched his second goal off a pass from senior Ethan Kennedy to push the lead to 3-0.
Conley extended its advantage to 4-0 with 26:26 left in the half on a goal by Kennedy.
Eastern Alamance pushed across a goal from 20 yards out on the left side as Maddoch Engwall’s tally with 24:46 left made it 4-1.
The Vikings added four more goals in the second half.
The first came just 56 seconds in from senior striker Massimo Mannino, increasing the lead to 5-1.
Purvis added his second goal of the match at 28:29 of the stanza, extending Conley’s lead to 6-1.
Less than two minutes later, Conley struck again when Willets notched his hat trick off an assist from sophomore Corbin Jefferson.
The Eagles scored their other goal on a shot by senior Xzavier Smith with 20:28 remaining.
Conley tacked on its final goal with 7:09 remaining on a crossover shot from junior Akito Kimura.
The Vikings’ defense was solid throughout, led by sophomores Josh Mills and Jackson Coston and senior Sammy Tulis, who made sure goalkeepers Britton Beaver (a sophomore who logged the first 60 minutes) and senior Oen Medevielle had little work to do in net.
Conley will play host to either No. 9 seed Northern Guilford or No. 8 seed Fayetteville Terry Sanford in the second round on Thursday.