D.H. Conley softball saw its unbeaten season come to an end on Wednesday night at Topsail, where the host Pirates banished the visiting Vikings, 5-2, in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
Conley (15-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the game, but Sydney Hartgrove smashed a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give Topsail (14-2) the lead.
In the fifth, the Pirates added RBI singles from Hartgrove and Tyesha Williams to make it 4-2, and Trinity Taron’s line shot brought home the game’s final run.
- The Daily Reflector