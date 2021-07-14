This has not been a normal American Legion baseball season for Pitt County Post 39.
Usually, Post 39 is in the middle of a 30-game regular season which starts in mid-May.
This year was different, as the local team and its conference focused on league games and tried to get in what non-conference games it could.
That was due to several factors – one being weather-related issues, and the other, the extended yet truncated season for the high school baseball teams.
“It is what it is,” Post 39 manager Ryan Meadows said. “It’s been a crazy year and a crazy schedule and everybody is doing the best they can. Everybody knew we would be in this situation, which is why as a collective (American Legion) group, we put an emphasis on regular-season games, and it’s why we are having a tournament instead of series play. We wanted these guys to have a chance to play as many games as they could. That was the plan, but they were still robbed of innings, reps and games in the shortened high school season and this (Legion) season.”
Of course, plans usually change, and Post 39 was faced with Area One East schedule adjustments as a result of four high schools – J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley, North Pitt and South Central – being in the state playoffs after a 14-game regular season which didn’t start until mid-April.
Rose won the state 3A championship five days after beating Conley in the Eastern Finals. North Pitt made it to the third round.
The Legion season started just three days after the Rampants captured the state 3A championship.
“In American Legion, we are never going to pull against high school success,” said Meadows, who also coaches the baseball team at North Pitt. “We want all of our schools to go as long as they can (in the playoffs).”
The success of Rose, Conley and North Pitt meant Post 39 had to shuffle its regular season schedule, which has left it in somewhat of a crunch this week.
Pitt County (6-2) was to play Wilson Wednesday night in its third game of the week and will face Ahoskie Thursday to conclude the regular season. The Ahoskie contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Pitt Community College.
The tournament begins this weekend with a play-in game between the No. 4 and No. 5 teams.
The winner of that game will face No. 1 seed Wayne County. Post 39 is hoping for the No. 2 seed if it can handle its business, and if that happens, Pitt County would host the No. 3 seeded team next week.
But back to team chemistry. Meadows says the normal 30-game season would include a national tournament, but this year that didn’t happen.
So, how does an American Legion team jell together quick enough to have a successful season?
“You can’t compare any year to last year,” he said. “This is my fifth year with Legion and in the past, we’ve had a great plan – we’ve gone to three of the last four state championship (tournaments), and of course, last year we didn’t play because of COVID.
“We usually can build our camaraderie during a (normal) regular season because the high school season ends in early May. But it is not hard for kids to jell these days with all of the travel and showcase baseball they are used to playing.”
One example of that is Conley and Rose.
“Despite what people think, the kids at Rose and Conley don’t hate each other – they are really good friends and enjoy playing together out here and wearing the same uniforms and further building their relationships,” Meadows said. “It’s an obstacle to get the kids to buy into the fact it’s not just Legion ball, this is a high level and Monday’s game against Wayne County (a 13-12 loss in which Post 39 rallied from a 10-4 deficit to force extra innings) proves it. The kids are on track and doing all the right things – we expect a good showing over the next two weeks.”
Meadows hinted he is hoping for another chance at Wayne County – which would happen in the conference tournament finals.
“They beat us 5-3 and 13-12. We will run it back again one day,” he said. “They are a good team and we are a good team. Good teams are going to lose and beat other good teams. Historically, it’s always been a good series. If we don’t play them, our schedule is not quite as fun.”