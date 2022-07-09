The boys’ spring sports season had no shortage of standout performances both at the team and the individual level at D.H. Conley.
At the center of the success was the Vikings’ baseball team, which put together yet another strong season on the diamond.
Conley finished the year 20-5, with three of those losses coming by just one run, including a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Garner in the second round of the 4A state playoffs. The Vikings finished in a three-way tie for the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference regular season title along with crosstown foes J.H. Rose and South Central.
Leading the way on both sides of the ball was Matthew Matthijs, who has been named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Spring at D.H. Conley.
The UNC signee was a force at the plate, but where his presence was most felt was on the mound. Matthijs finished the season with a 0.91 ERA, allowing just seven earned runs over 54 innings on his way to posting an 8-1 record.
He also fanned 93 batters while allowing just seven extra-base hits all season, all of which were doubles.
The senior recorded double-digit strikeouts on three occasions this spring, highlighted by a 21-strikeout performance in a 4-0 win over Fike in nine innings in which he pitched eight scoreless frames and allowed just two hits to record the win.
Offensively, Matthijs led the Vikings with 31 RBIs, 28 hits and a .373 batting average, while finishing third on the team in runs scored with 23.
In a 13-2 win over Hunt, he went 4-for-4, driving in five runs and scoring a pair, one of his three five-RBI games on the year.
His play also earned him a selection as the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association 4A Player of the Year.
Honorable Mentions Baseball
Dixon Williams — The senior led Conley with 33 runs scored on the year, averaging 1.3 runs per game.
He was also second on the team in runs batted in (30) and hits (26), while finishing the year with a .356 batting average.
Williams scored multiple runs in 11 games on the year, including a three-run performance in a win over New Bern in which he went 3-for-4 and also drove in five runs.
Spencer Bradley — After making a move up the lineup and into the heart of the order, Bradley proved to be a pivotal part of the Vikings’ offense.
He finished the year leading all starters with a .407 batting average to go along with 22 runs and 15 RBIs as he went 22-for-54 at the plate on the season.
A third of his runs batted in came in one game, as he went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and a home run in a 7-5 win over Rose.
Riley Williams — The sophomore made his presence felt both at the plate and on the mound.
Williams was second on the team in runs scored with 26, adding 15 RBIs and finishing the year with a .300 average.
On the mound, he closed the year with a 4-1 record and a 3.72 ERA, striking out 48 over 32 innings of work.
Tennis
Garrett Anderson — Finished the year with an 11-1 record at No. 2 singles, helping lead Conley to a 10-3 record and the second round of the 4A team tournament.
Anderson also competed at No. 1 singles on the year, where he and Jake Hickey went 8-2.
Jake Hickey — The junior posted a record of 9-3 at the top singles position for the Vikings.
He also competed at No. 1 singles alongside Anderson, as the duo went 8-2 on the year.
Golf
Gray Mitchum — Finished tied for 33rd at the 4A state championship as he bounced back from an opening-round 85 with a 77 in Round 2 to finish at 18-over par.
The senior shot a 3-under par 69 to finish as a co-champion at the 4A East Regional tournament, helping Conley finish as co-champions at the team level with Broughton.
Coleton Durant — Also a key factor in the Vikings sharing the regional title, as he shot a 3-over 75 to finish in a tie for 12th.
At the 4A state championships, Durant finished tied for 55th with a two-day total of 170 (26-over).
Track and Field
Nathan Geyer — Recorded Conley’s best finish at the 4A state championships, taking 13th in the 1600 with a time of 4:25.43.
Geyer also claimed a 4A East Regional title in the event, posting a time of 4:21.07.
Tyler Ramsay — Took fourth at the regional championships with a throw of 149-9.00 in the discus.
Ramsay then went on to compete at states and finished with a throw of 122-0 to take 15th.